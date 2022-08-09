Sesapi investigates 15 suspected cases of monkeypox in Piauí; see cities

Piauí already has 15 suspected cases of monkeypox, also known as monkeypox, in 8 municipalities. There is currently a confirmed case of the disease in the municipality of Batalha, 163 km from Teresina.

According to Amelia Costa, epidemiology coordinator at the State Department of Health (Sesapi), 20 cases have already been reported, of which 15 are still being investigated, 4 discarded and one confirmed.

“There are 3 cases [notificados] in Parnaíba, 5 in Teresina, but we also have suspected cases in Esperantina, União, Cocal, Itaueira, Barras, Batalha, so we observe that they are more centralized municipalities in the northern region of the state”, explained Amélia.

Of the suspected cases, two are hospitalized, one of them in Parnaíba, a 60-year-old man who lives on the streets. Another case is from Teresina. “Of the 15 cases investigated, we have two hospitalizations, one of them in Parnaíba, who has a mental problem, and another case in Teresina that is a carrier of comorbidity, who added to that had a suspicion of monkeypox”, he explained.

She informed that the Health Surveillance must be attentive to the cases, and in the investigation that will be carried out to determine if the symptoms of monkeypox are really appearing.

“It has to be a very careful investigation to diagnose a suspected monkeypox, because in addition to the clinical diagnosis, a laboratory indication must be made, as cases can only be closed with a laboratory diagnosis”, he highlighted.

Photo: Disclosure / WHO

Suspected cases

The municipality of Parnaíba, 337 km from Teresina, is investigating 3 suspected cases. According to the municipal secretary of health, Leidiane Pio, among the suspected cases are two men and one woman, two of whom did not travel. Only one of them had recently traveled to Barra Grande, in the municipality of Cajueiro da Praia.

In Teresina, the Emergency Operations Committee (COE) of the Municipal Health Foundation (FMS) reported that there are currently 3 cases being investigated, while 2 have already been discarded, totaling 5 cases reported in the city.

first confirmed case

The first confirmed case in the state was announced on Friday (5), in a 46-year-old man who was visiting family members in the municipality of Batalha, when he presented fever, muscle and headaches and the presence of bodily injuries, one of the main disease characteristics.

The suspect was notified on July 3, where he started treatment and home isolation, the result of the test with a positive diagnosis was only released a month after the patient’s blood collection. He is currently symptom-free.

Symptoms

The initial symptoms of monkeypox are mainly body aches, fever, malaise and tiredness. Then, the disease progresses to a condition in which blister-shaped lesions appear on the body.

The main form of transmission of the virus is through direct contact with these wounds. It is also possible to become infected by respiratory droplets, but in these cases, long and close contact with the patient is necessary.

For those who show symptoms of the disease, Sesapi has surveillance centers in hospitals, which assist in collecting material for laboratory analysis and also providing information on the isolation of infected patients.

Barbara Rodrigues

[email protected]