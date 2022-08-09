Set images show Dominique Thorne in armor and Anthony Ramos as Hood

A preview of the new series!

Behind the scenes images from Iron heartone of the next series of Marvel Cinematic Universerevealed a preview of Dominique Thorne with an armor to play the titular character. In addition to the interpreter of Riri Williams, the actor Anthony Ramos appeared in some images as the villain hood.

The set photos were shared by the website Just Jared, and show what appears to be an early look at Ironheart’s armor. Also, parts of the costume must be added later, with the use of special effects. Check it out below:

Another image shows a more complete armor:

The antagonist Hood also appears in the images, confirming the role of Ramos in the production:

In the Marvel comics, Parker Robbins, the Hood, is a thief who ends up finding a demon’s hood and boots, which give him the power to levitate and become invisible while holding his breath. He becomes a villain to Spider-Man and other urban heroes, gaining even more power after discovering that magic exists and going so far as to strike a deal with Dormammu, becoming a powerful mystical enemy for Hawkeye and even fighting against the Young Avengers and the Avengers on other occasions.

A preview of Riri Williams’ MCU look had arrived via licensed products from black panther 2. The series version appears to be slightly different, with one of them possibly being a more advanced version of the armor.

Iron heart will tell the story of Riri Williams, a genius young inventor who creates the most advanced armor since Iron Man. Chinaka Hodge will be the main screenwriter of the project. The series was announced in 2020, and does not yet have an official premiere date.

