Sevilla announces signing of former Real Madrid midfielder Isco | spanish football

Sevilla announced on Monday the signing of former Real Madrid midfielder Isco. The 30-year-old player signed for two seasons with his new team, after not renewing his contract with the Merengue team, where he stayed for nine years. He will wear the number 22 jersey of Julen Lopetegui’s team.

– I chose Sevilla among many proposals because, in terms of sports and games, it is what interests me the most. It is a team that competes, that wants to play football well, plays in the Champions League, a club that is constantly growing – declared the midfielder.

“It’s the best way to show my football again. I want to keep winning and that’s why I’m here. I want to think about what’s to come, which is very important to me,” said Isco.

Sevilla announces signing of Alex Telles

Hiring in Europe: market trends

Isco is a Valencia bred, but he excelled at Malaga between 2011 and 2013, the year he was signed by Real Madrid. He was one of the highlights of the Merengue team in the three-time Champions League under Zidane, between 2016 and 2018.

Last season, he was little used by Carlo Ancelotti and ended 2021/22 with just 17 goals and two matches. He didn’t even take the field in the Champions League title campaign won in Paris, over Liverpool. In total, Isco scored 53 goals in 353 matches for Real Madrid.