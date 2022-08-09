Ship released after Russia-Ukraine deal rejected

The first shipment of corn grains that left Ukraine after the agreement with Russia to unlock the Black Sea was rejected by the buyer and is now awaiting a new buyer, the country’s embassy in Beirut said on Monday (8) .

The 26 thousand tons of the product should have been landed this Sunday (7), but the Razoni ship is still close to the Turkish sea. Due to the postponement, the vessel cannot enter the port of Beirut, Lebanon.

The buyer would have given up the product due to the delay in delivery of more than five months. Now, the embassy informed that it is looking for a new buyer – who could be in Lebanon or in some other country in the region.

The blockade of Ukrainian ports began on the first day of the invasion of Russia, on February 24, and only came to an end after an agreement signed between Kiev and Moscow, with the intermediation of Ankara and the United Nations, on July 22.

Since the 1st of August, when Rizoma left the port of Odessa, another five ships have left the same place and the ports of Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi. Even this Monday, the Turkish-flagged Polarnet vessel has arrived at the port of Derince and is unloading its cargo.

According to data from Kiev, there are around 20 million tonnes of grain and cereals stranded in Ukrainian ports since February awaiting shipment.