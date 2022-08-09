Signed wallet is a dream of Brazilians with informal work

Working with a formal contract is still the dream of many Brazilians. In the second quarter of this year, the mark of 39.3 million people in the informal work regime was reached. The data are from the Pnad Contínua (Continuous National Household Sample Survey) of the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). It is the highest number of workers without a formal contract since the fourth quarter of 2015, when the agency began to gather data.

Since 2018 without a formal contract, the entrepreneur Dayse Rogers dos Santos, 31, still hopes to find a formal job “with health insurance, meal vouchers, INSS and everything else right”, she told UOL.

While the vacancy does not appear, she is exclusively dedicated to the virtual jewelry store that she has maintained since September 2020, with just over 7,000 followers on Instagram.

Dayse says that she previously worked as a model for fairs in Rio de Janeiro and as a receptionist, but was fired by the company.

“When I left this job, I started doing fashion events, offering to photograph with clothes and other pieces. I kept doing this until early 2020, when the pandemic came. With everyone at home, I started to buy steel pieces and working for myself, making bracelets, laces and taking pictures”.

Espaço Dayse Rogers already guarantees an income higher than what the entrepreneur obtained before, when she worked for third parties. Even so, she believes that it is still worth looking for a formal job.

“It would be nice to have a job in parallel, to be able to count on health insurance, meal vouchers, withdrawals from the guarantee fund, but while that doesn’t work, I’ll dedicate myself only to the store”, he told the UOL.

Scared of getting sick

Moisés Moreira, 52, has worked as a street vendor in Rio for 20 years Image: Marcela Lemos/Collaboration for UOL

For 20 years, Moisés Moreira, 52, has worked as a street vendor in RJ. Before that, he worked as a doorman for three years. This is the only entry in his workbook.

To UOLthe seller said that he abandoned his old profession to follow in the footsteps of his mother, who was also a street vendor and that despite having a better net income as a self-employed person, he misses the benefits of a formal contract.

Moisés says that the main concern is getting sick and being out of work for a few days — a situation that will end up jeopardizing the income of the family formed by him, his wife and two more children.

“The fear is getting sick. Even when crossing the street I pay close attention to avoid any accidents. To go back to work with a formal contract, I need to go back to school, take some professional courses, and the difficulty is having time for that today. But if I had that opportunity, the formal contract would make all the difference.”

Moisés has been working at the same spot for 12 years: in the Catete neighborhood, in the south zone of Rio, selling bags, socks and other products. Today, he has authorization from the city hall to occupy a space on the sidewalk of Rua do Catete, but for eight years, he came to work without documents and had to run during inspections by the Municipal Guard.

Nursing technician is a waitress

Beatriz da Silva Correia says she doesn’t have the money to pay the annuity for the category and register with Coren-RJ Image: Personal Archive

Since graduating as a nursing technician last year, Beatriz da Silva Correia, 21, has not been able to work in the area due to lack of registration with Coren-RJ (Regional Nursing Council of Rio de Janeiro). According to the young woman, she has been short of money for the payment of the annuity of the category, which is R$ 210.

Meanwhile, Beatriz has been working as a waitress at a bar in the north of Rio to help her mother pay the household bills. She is hired as a freelancer, between Friday and Sunday, and earns up to R$100 per day. The value varies according to the movement of the establishment.

“Between paying Coren and other pending items at home, I decided to pay these expenses. I wanted a job to help my mother and I would still like to go to nursing school”, lamented the young woman, who has worked as a waitress since she was 17 and has never had signed wallet.

Four years off the market

Allessandra Falconi, 34, took on the bakery in 2018, but the pandemic has exacerbated the difficulties Image: Personal Archive

Fired in 2018, commercial consultant Allessandra Falconi, 34, decided to change her area and start in the confectionery business. Already used to preparing cakes, in December 2019, she went to Moscow, Russia, to specialize in the area.

However, at the beginning of the following year, Falconi was surprised by the covid-19 pandemic, which led to social isolation and affected the events sector.

In 2021, she suffered the blow of losing her father who was infected by the coronavirus. Today, with 10% of the income she had before, when hired under the CLT regime, the consultant is thinking about returning to the commercial area. For her, the formal contract guarantees a more humanized work.

“When you’re self-employed, there’s no support whatsoever and you’re never nice to yourself. It’s hard to take a leave of absence, take time off work for medical reasons, get credit… It’s all hard, despite the romanticism. that revolves around entrepreneurship. You need to be in good mental health to follow this.”

Falconi now plans to take courses to return to his former position.

“I’m looking for courses to make up for this time [fora do mercado de trabalho] and analyzing if I return fully to the formal market or even if I maintain both activities”.

During these four years, the baker had the support of her husband, whose income was not affected by the pandemic.