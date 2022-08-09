Silent language expert analyzes Guilherme de Padua’s apology

After the negative repercussion of the apology made by Guilherme de Pádua to Glória Perez and Raul Gazolla, an expert in silent language analyzed the video of forgiveness.

“In this apology, I see a completely different person after all these years. I perceive him to be calmer, more serene, more placid, and a person who is very involved with the religious sphere”.

Ricardo Ventura, who is a behavioral analyst, believes that the request came from a Guilherme who is directly connected with religion and therefore could have really regretted it.

“The apology made by Padua is formal, so that it can be registered on the internet due to the ‘charges’ made to it”.

Guilherme published a video on his YouTube channel on August 2, after the great repercussion of the documentary series “Pacto Brutal”, sending a message to Glória Perez, mother of Daniella and Raul Gazolla, husband of Daniella at the time she was murdered.

“I always said that my biggest dream was to be able to ask for forgiveness”.

The former actor, who is now a pastor, explained that many people doubt he could have truly regretted committing the crime.

“But maybe I’ll never have a real opportunity to ask for forgiveness. Therefore, Gloria Perez, I ask your forgiveness for all the suffering I caused you. I never forgot that meeting in the jail. Never forgot”.

To Raul Gazolla, Guilherme sent the following message:

“I beg your pardon. I never forgot the day I was called to the police station, you were there and you dragged yourself to me. hugged me crying. And there I saw that I was the worst person in the world.”

Padua was not interviewed for the production of HBO Max, because even before anyone considered the option, Glória Perez and the directors stated that his version of the case is in the file of the process and that talking to him would be to give stage to the psychopath, according to Gloria’s stories.

Director Tatiana Issa reports that the documentary series team decided not to put interviews with the killers to reverse a past mistake. Over the years, Guilherme, who played opposite Daniella in Globo’s soap opera “Corpo e Alma”, gave several interviews and presented different versions of the case, considered untrue.

Murder committed by Guilherme de Padua and Paula Thomaz

Known as one of the crimes that most shocked Brazil, Guilherme de Pádua and Paula Thomaz murdered, with 18 stab wounds, the daughter of novelist Gloria Perez, Daniella Perez in the 1990s.

The young woman was at the height of her career, married to actor Raul Gazzola, Daniella acted in the soap opera De Corpo e Alma (1992), written by her mother, Gloria.

Guilherme de Pádua was her scene partner, and after having his role reduced in the novel by the writer, due to Daniella’s prominence, he committed a brutal crime.

On the night of December 28, 1992, Guilherme and his wife at the time, Paula Thomaz, who is suspected of being obsessed with Daniella (see here), killed the young actress with 18 stab wounds, making the victim’s defense impossible, which applied as a qualifier in his conviction. The body was found near a thicket in Barra da Tijuca.

The two were convicted of qualified homicide by the Jury’s Sentencing Council, which considered that the crime had been premeditated.