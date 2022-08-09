Simone’s husband speaks about Simaria’s passion and family controversy

Over the weekend, another controversy involved the names of Simone and Simaria. This time, journalist Thiago Sodré said that Simaria would have been interested in his brother-in-law, Kaká Diniz, and that this would have been one of the reasons for the end of the duo.

This Monday (08), Kaká Diniz opened a question box on Instagram and did not shy away from the controversy over the case. “How do you deal with all these lies that always come out in the media about you and your family?”, asked a follower.

Kaká Diniz sends a message to anyone who discloses controversies about his family

In the first part of the answer, Kaká Diniz went straight and explained that rumors are nothing but lies. “As you said yourself, they are lies. The truth can be proven, but the lie never. People are looking for recognition at all costs, even if it is trying to destroy someone’s image for that, but everything is just an attempt frustrated,” began Simone’s husband.

Then Kaka sent an rThanks to all who publicized the controversy. “You know what’s worse? The consequences of this are incalculable and there’s no turning back. So those who create lies will pay for every one of them,” she wrote.

On Sunday (07), after the rumors gained strength, Kaká Diniz vented in a caption on social networks. “These days, nothing surprises me anymore when talking about the internet. I’m not talking about the social network, but who makes up the social network. is in the lives of those who are happy, but in the lives of those who are unhappy”.