Simone’s husband vents after rumors of involvement with Simaria: ‘Nothing surprises me anymore’

Businessman Kaká Diniz shared a photo with his wife and children to counter rumors of an alleged love relationship with his sister-in-law

Reproduction/Instagram/Simoneses

Kaka and SImone have two children together, Henry and Zaya



The entrepreneur Kaka Dinizhusband of the singer Simoneused social networks to comment on rumors that he would have been involved with his sister-in-law simaria. In an outburst, the businessman said he is not surprised by anything he reads about him and his family. “I learned that the best way to combat any manifestation of hate is through love! When we say that God is love, we are talking about love for our neighbor, because loving yourself is easy, it is even difficult to have compassion for the other. But these days nothing surprises me anymore when it comes to the internet. I’m not talking about the social network, but who makes up the social network. The problem is not with the internet, but with who ‘thinks they have a voice’ in it. The problem is not in the lives of those who are happy, but in the lives of those who are unhappy”, said Kaká in a publication in which he appears alongside his wife and children, Henry and Zaya. A little over a month ago, Simaria announced a career break and let her sister take care of the schedule alone. Recently, the singer stopped following Simone and the profile of the duo.