Singer asks doctor about state of vagina after surgery

In addition to talking about retirement plans, singer Anitta, 29, showed an audio on the podcast “Poddelas”, on Youtube, of dialogue with her doctor in which she questions how her “pepeca” looked after leaving the table. of endometriosis surgery.

Initially, the singer reported that she asked her doctor to film her pre and post-op because she has a reputation for talking nonsense when she is under anesthesia.

I’m crazy doing surgery. There are some videos that I asked my doctor to make of me. Can I show this? These are videos of me being anesthetized on the operating table. I asked my doctor to film me because when I operate, I talk a lot of nonsense. Then they tell me everything I said, and I get angry that no one filmed for me to see. I said: “Doctor, when I start talking there in the middle of the anesthesia, film me, huh”… First, I told a terrible story about my father. Sorry, Dad, he’s going to kill me.

anita

The singer then put her cell phone on the microphone to display the dialogue with her doctor shortly after leaving the operating room. Her concern was whether her vagina wasn’t ugly.

“It’s here, we’re done with the surgery, right, Larissa?”, joked the doctor. “Is my pepeca ugly?”, asks Anitta. “It’s great,” assured the doctor. “Because my pepeca is beautiful,” said the singer. “It’s great”, reinforced the doctor. “General who sees me naked asks me where the plastic surgery I did in pepeca was and I never did, it was God”, explained the artist. “It’s all right”, again highlighted the doctor.

The artist ended the story with a laugh, saying that she doesn’t remember anything about the conversation with the doctor. “I get really crazy. I don’t know why this happens. I talk a lot,” she finished.

Plans to retire?

The singer avoided giving clues as to when she intends to retire, but let slip that it will be between 35 and 40 years of age when she will start thinking about saying goodbye to the stage.

“I’m not thinking anything for now, but my fans have always known that. I think it’s a matter of mental health. I think that for you to have a hit, to be grooving, people will always compare with others who arrive or if someone later reaches the number 1 as many times as I. That’s an unfair comparison. Even when they compare my career with people who started longer and her age when they were singing I wasn’t even talking it was still unfair, the person doesn’t have the same energy and breath .”, he pointed out.