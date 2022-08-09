Single-engine plane that belonged to Commander Rolim will be on display at Labace

Yadunandan Singh 4 hours ago Business Comments Off on Single-engine plane that belonged to Commander Rolim will be on display at Labace 1 Views

This Cessna 195 belonged to Commander Rolim


TAM Executive Aviation, a relevant player in the executive aviation market in the country, will bring to Labace 2022 some of the most modern machines in the portfolio of the manufacturers it represents, however, two smaller planes will also attract the attention of visitors.

In its static exhibition, TAM will delve into history and bring two relics to the event: the single-engine Cessna 180, manufactured in the 1960s, and a Cessna 195, manufactured in the 1950s and which belonged to Commander Rolim, its founder.

Cessna 195

Manufactured in 1951, it is a post-World War II general aviation classic, which brought the comfort and luxury of an executive aircraft to piston models.

The Cessna 195 was acquired by João Amaro at an auction in Cuiabá, after 11 years abandoned at the city’s airport. The plane was restored by his brother, Commander Rolim, and, years later, inspired the creation of the Wings of a Dream Museum.

Cessna 180-F

The Cessna 180-F, year 1963, was a model that was very successful in Brazil, widely used on farms and in mines, where the tracks were not paved.

Its production ended in 1985, but until today it is common to see it operating in various activities. This model was donated by Commander Peri Igel and is the same as the aircraft used by Commander Rolim and João Amaro at the beginning of their careers.


About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

July IPCA has deflation of 0.68%, the lowest rate since the beginning of the historical series in 1980

The Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for the month of July was released this Tuesday …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved