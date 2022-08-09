Single? Neymar would be living a new affair with influencer Brenda Pavanelli

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/casKU_FBj4g/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/casKU_FBj4g/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/casKU_FBj4g/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/casKU_FBj4g” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Single in Paris? According to journalist Matheus Baldi, the player Neymar would be dazzled by the beauty of the digital influencer, Brenda Pavanelli and would already be living a new affair with the young woman.

+Singer Gabily reveals that she had an affair with the player Neymar

According to the information, the influencer is a friend of blogger Marina Pumar and both are in Paris, and it seems that they are at the player’s house. The young woman let it slip in her stories, in Instragam, the similarities of the furniture in the place where she was with the items in the athlete’s house.

Matheus, posted on his profile that it would be too much of a coincidence since the rumors were going around. “At Neymar’s house? Straight from Paris, the chair and table in the place that Brenda Pavanelli posted in her stories look a lot like the ones at Neymar’s house. And there’s still Brazilian food on the menu… Is it?🕵🏻‍♂️🥰 (Go back 1 post to understand)”, wrote Matheus.

Obviously, netizens went wild with Pavanelli’s resemblance to the player’s ex-girlfriend, the actress. Bruna Marquezine. “He likes women who look like Bruna marquezine 😂😂 to remember her, people, leave him 😍😂”, wrote an internet user who follows the journalist. “Another copy of Marquezine?” wrote another fan.

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi broke up?

In recent weeks, several rumors about an alleged breakup involved the name of the player and his current girlfriend. [ou ex-namorada], Bruna Biancardi.

It is worth mentioning that, when he was in Brazil, after his June party, the athlete appeared without a wedding ring on some occasions and the influencer disappeared for a few days from social networks.

Both have yet to take a stand on the supposed end. What we do know is that the young woman is at Jericoacoara, a beach on the coast of Ceará and the player is still in Paris, in the company of friends.

Stay on top of everything that is happening in the world of celebrities:

+ End of relationship? Thais Braz and Gui Napolitano’s dating may have come to an end

+Yasmin Brunet suffers attacks on social networks: “I hope he suffers aggression”

+DJ Ivis is appointed as the new affair of the singer Simaria