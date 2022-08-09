Social isolation and loneliness increase risk of death from heart attack or stroke – News









A recent study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association showed that social isolation and loneliness are linked to an approximately 30% increased risk of death from heart attack or stroke, or both.

“More than four decades of research have clearly demonstrated that social isolation and loneliness are associated with adverse health outcomes,” said Scientific Statement Writing Group Chair Crystal Wiley Cené in a statement.

The definition given by the study to social isolation refers to people who have little contact with others, that is, do not build social relationships with family, friends or members of the same community.

Loneliness, on the other hand, is characterized by the feeling of being alone or having less relationships with others than the individual really wants.

Some socio-environmental factors, such as transportation, dissatisfaction with family members and natural disasters, are also conditions that impair social connections and can lead to isolation or loneliness.











“While social isolation and loneliness are related, they are not the same thing. Individuals can lead relatively isolated lives and not feel lonely, and conversely, people with a lot of social contacts can still feel lonely,” added Crystal.

The research also suggests that the Covid-19 pandemic may have increased cases of social isolation and loneliness, especially among young people and adults aged 18 to 25, the elderly, women and low-income people.

What’s more, research by Harvard University’s Making Caring Common project portrays Gen Z (ages 18-22) as the loneliest group due to excessive use of social media.







discoveries





The data released by the researchers demonstrated that there is a consistent link between social isolation, loneliness and death from heart disease and stroke.

In detail, the two parameters increase the risk of heart attack and/or death from heart disease by 29% and increase the probability of stroke and death from stroke to 32%.

“Social isolation and loneliness are also associated with worse prognosis in individuals who already have coronary heart disease or stroke,” added the expert.

The research recognized, based on a six-year follow-up study, that people with heart disease who chose to live in social isolation died two to three times more often compared to individuals who did not.

In addition, the five-year survival rate (life extension) of individuals with heart failure was 60% for isolated people and 62% for those living in isolation and with depression, low numbers compared to individuals who had social contacts. and did not have depression (79%).











The problems of social isolation and loneliness are not limited to these diseases alone. They also influence behaviors that are negative for cardiovascular and brain health in general, such as low physical activity, sedentary lifestyle and lower intake of fruits and vegetables.

“There is an urgent need to develop, implement and evaluate programs and strategies to reduce the negative effects of social isolation and loneliness on cardiovascular and brain health, particularly for populations at risk,” says Crystal.

He adds: “Physicians should ask patients about the frequency of their social activity and whether they are satisfied with their level of interaction with friends and family. They must then be prepared to refer socially isolated or lonely people – especially those with a history of heart disease or stroke – to community programs to help them connect with others.”







most vulnerable groups





The study found that some groups are more vulnerable to social isolation and loneliness, such as children, people from underrepresented ethnic and racial groups, LGBTQIA+ individuals, people with physical disabilities and rural residents, for example.

The risk of social isolation, more precisely, increases with age due to various influences, such as widowhood and retirement.

Scientists have shown that nearly a quarter of Americans aged 65 and over live in social isolation. The number increases when it comes to loneliness, which is common between 22% and 47% of them.

The elderly are part of the vulnerable percentage and, according to scientists, physical conditioning programs, recreational activities and psychological support, for example, are viable measures to reduce isolation and loneliness.

“More research is needed to examine the associations between social isolation, loneliness, coronary heart disease, stroke, dementia and cognitive impairment, and to better understand the mechanisms by which social isolation and loneliness influence cardiovascular and brain health outcomes.” , concludes the president.

The study promotes awareness of the incidence of cardiovascular disease and stroke and collaborates with the health care database, but does not prescribe any type of treatment.

In addition, scientists have struggled to find data on actions that can improve the cardiovascular health of isolated or lonely people.



Tiredness and stress are associated with magnesium deficiency. know more









