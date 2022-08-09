Stnio suffers dislocation in his right shoulder and misses Cruzeiro against Londrina

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Stnio has played in three games for Cruzeiro since his return Stnio will be missing from Cruzeiro in the game against Londrina. The 19-year-old striker suffered a dislocation in his right shoulder, during training this Sunday (7), and will undergo examinations for the diagnosis of injury.

The shirt 22 came on 46″ of the second half in the 2-0 victory over Tombense, on Saturday, in Mineiro, for the 22nd round of Serie B. Before, Stnio participated in two other games and contributed with a goal, right in its restart.

Revealed by Raposa, the youngster returned to the club in early July of this year, after the end of his loan to Turin, Italy. In the Old Continent, the striker was defending the Under-19 of the Italian team. According to the website the goalhe participated in 26 games in Italy and scored six goals.

Stnio debuted for Cruzeiro in July 2020, under the command of Enderson Moreira. The youngster made 18 appearances for the professional team, without a goal, and was loaned to Torino in August 2021.

In addition to Stnio, Cruzeiro are missing defender/side Geovane Jesus, midfielders Leonardo Pais and Joo Paulo, and forward Jaj, all in the medical department.

Raposa will face Londrina this Tuesday, at 9 pm, at Estdio do Café, in Londrina-PR. The match will be valid for the 23rd round of Serie B.