‘Stopping smallpox transmission from monkeys is a big challenge’, says epidemiologist | monkey pox

Since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox, or monkeypox, a public health emergency of international importance, the number of cases has continued to increase in Brazil and in several countries, such as the United States.

More than 2,000 infections have already been recorded in Brazil alone, according to data from the Ministry of Health, and one death has been confirmed.

In an interview with DW, Andrea von Zuben, an epidemiologist and professor at Unicamp, warns of the speed of contamination. The expert points out that 95% to 98% of those infected are men who have declared having sex with other men and who have multiple partners..

One of the biggest problems would be the appearance of lesions that are confused with pimples days after contamination. “As the lesions are not characteristic, they are similar to other things, it is very easy for the person not to think [que se trata de varíola dos macacos]”, comments.

So far it is known that Transmission is not through sexual intercourse, but mainly through skin contact. “The virus was found in semen, but sexual transmission has not yet been documented. But that could change at any time”, says the epidemiologist. She considers that probably the number of cases is linked to multiple sexual partners and that stopping transmission is a major challenge.

DW Brazil: The rate at which monkeypox is spreading around the world has prompted the World Health Organization to issue a global alert. Why is the scenario so worrying?

Andrea von Zuben: The scenario is very worrying due to the growth rate in the number of cases. It is an endemic disease in Africa. It is a zoonosis, that is, a disease transmitted from animals to humans. There are even two variants in circulation: one more common in Congo and a different one in Nigeria. The one that arrived and exploded in the world is the variant that circulates in Nigeria.

We had previously had some very limited small outbreaks linked to travelers who had gone to Africa. But we had never experienced such a large, so accentuated transmission, affecting several countries in the world at the same time and growing exponentially.

At this time, cases are growing especially in the community of men who have sex with men. Epidemiology is clearly showing that 95% to 98% of cases are among men who report multiple partnerships. Probably the number of cases is growing because of this issue of multiple partnerships.

We even have some hypotheses that in this post-pandemic phase, after people have been without parties for a long time, without going out, they are meeting more now and having relationships that are conducive to the transmission of the virus – and sexual intercourse is a contact prolonged skin. And then the virus found ideal conditions.

This is worrying because, when the number of cases increases, we will always find who has the lowest immunity. In fact, we see a large number of cases of HIV positive people too, who have lower immunity. And we may also find children and others immunosuppressed for other causes. And worry about the risk of death.

The “advantage” is that this variant is less lethal than the variant that circulates in Congo, but, at the same time, it is more transmissible because the lesions do not appear as much, and people tend to have partnerships [sexuais] because they don’t know they are infected.

Doctors warn of risk of prejudice against monkeypox patients

Is there enough information on contagion in Brazil to make it possible to identify the groups most affected by the virus?

In the anamnesis form, we are asking the question about the type of sexual contact that the patient has: if it is a man who has sex only with men, if he is a man who has sex with men and women, women with women, in short, it is part of the question [investigação da doença].

When you go to do the epidemiological analysis, 95% of the cases are still in this community, of men who have sex with other men. They can also have sex with women, but they have this characteristic. Today the [transmissão] of the disease presents itself in this way.

In order to clarify the way in which monkeypox is transmitted from monkeys, what are the main routes?

I think people’s first thought is, “I don’t have multiple partners,” or “I’m a woman, I only have sex with men, so I don’t have to worry.” This is not real, because it is not a sexual transmission. Even the use of condoms during sexual intercourse does not protect against monkeypox because there is skin-to-skin contact.

Transmission occurs mainly in this contact with the lesions. The disease starts with a high fever, it makes the lymph nodes, the nodes, makes you tired and then the lesions begin to appear. But we have to forget [a ideia de] that we’re going to look at the injuries and find the ones that are on the books. We’re not finding it.

We are finding lesions that we call extrusions, which are something that looks like a pimple, which is close to the vagina, or sometimes, in men, close to the penis or anus, also in the mouth region.

As the lesions are not characteristic, they are similar to other things, it is very easy for the person not to think [que se trata de varíola dos macacos].

How is skin to skin, transmission can happen for example between a parent and a child. We already have some cases in children. It can happen through bed linen, blanket, shared towels, shared cutlery, by kiss.

Transmission is by contact, it does not have to be in sexual intercourse. But sexual intercourse has the characteristic of skin-to-skin contact for a prolonged time.

The virus has been found in semen, but sexual transmission has not yet been documented. But that can change at any time.

Is there scientific evidence that the smallpox vaccine that exists also protects people against this virus that is circulating?

It’s all very new. Stopped vaccinating against [varíola comum]. In the mid-1980s, smallpox was considered eliminated from the world.

What we see: those who are affected at that moment are under 45 years old, that is, they have not received the vaccine. It seems that those who took the vaccine, the older ones, are protected. Then, there is evidence to show this, that although the smallpox virus [varíola comum] be different from monkeypox [varíola dos macacos]there is cross-protection with this vaccine.

The importance of vaccinating some population groups is already being discussed. Some countries in the world are already buying the vaccine and are thinking about doing so, there is already a mobilization of the World Health Organization, and the Ministry of Health of Brazil started talking about it too.

Will it be a vaccine for everyone? Not. It will be a vaccine for those who are at greater risk, greater risk of illness. This is not exactly said, but it is being imagined around the world and in Europe that this group includes men who have sex with men, especially those who have multiple partners, people who have had contact with someone who is sick and health professionals who are caring for these people. .

For many years, we didn’t even have this virus to produce a vaccine.

What are the recommended forms of prevention, as the symptoms are not always so clear?

For those who already took it, you have to think that in the next 20 days, or until the lesions dry up completely, you have to be aware that it is a transmitter. If you can stay at home every day, that would be perfect. We know that we lived two years of “stay at home”, it’s not easy.

Not having sexual intercourse, not sharing objects, being very careful. It’s a short period. The biggest transmitters, those who have already been identified or who have a skin lesion, probably waiting for the test result, are those who most have to protect a partner, whether sexual or indoors, or in a work environment, avoiding a intimate contact.

The WHO has now released a manual that talks a little about risk communication, and there is a lot of talk about avoiding large agglomerations, large parties, that have a lot of sexual contacts.

There is a big problem with this disease: transmission occurs two to three days before the characteristic lesions appear. Sometimes the person may already be transmitting, the incubation period has already passed and they can’t even imagine.

Even Tedros Adhanom [Ghebreyesus, diretor-geral da OMS] said that reducing the number of sexual partners to fight the virus is good. There is a whole other issue of behavior, of options, which is difficult for us to say, but it is a way.

Even the name monkeypox we are avoiding. Even the Ministry of Health prefers that we call it monkeypox because it has a certain stigma. The disease has nothing to do with monkeys. The monkey is a non-human primate, we are human primates, and he is as much a victim as we are.

It is called monkeypox because the first outbreak in monkeys was described, but it is a victim. At the time of yellow fever, there were people who killed monkeys. So there is a fear that it will happen again.

Domestic animals can also, in close contact with someone infected at home, catch the disease. We even ask as a recommendation that sick people take domestic animals out of the house.

I think that we are facing a great challenge of being able to interrupt the transmission in the way it is presenting itself in the world at the moment.