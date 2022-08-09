Susana Vieira thanks love after being admitted to a hospital in Rio

Susana Vieira, 79, spoke out after being admitted to the Copa Star hospital, in Copacabana, in the south of Rio de Janeiro, to treat the sequelae of covid-19 in the lung. The actress stated that she has been on the medication cycle and will soon be discharged.

In a post yesterday on Instagram, Susana thanked fans and friends for their love and talked about her health. “Stopping by to thank you for all the messages of affection and love you are sending… Thank you so much, my loves!!! I’m still doing the medication cycle and soon I’ll be home, God willing!!! I love you!! !”, she said.

Last week, the actress was admitted to the hospital unit. The information was confirmed to splash by the press office of the actress.

“I’m fine. The covid left sequelae in the lung and I had to do a cycle of intravenous medication, so I’m hospitalized. As I have leukemia, hospitalization in ICU is protocol. With medication and physiotherapy, I’ll be home soon”, he said. Susana to the GShow.

According to the publication, she tested positive for Covid-19 on July 12. The actress was diagnosed with a type of leukemia in 2015. In May, she recalled the diagnosis.

“I was never afraid, but I’m not really afraid. I just asked: ‘When am I going to die? Am I going to go bald? Those were the two questions I asked,” she said.

The disease is now under control, and it did not make her stop working. Susana emphasized that she still wants to act for a long time: “I never wanted to stop working, I never wanted to retire. Brazilians have a habit of wanting to retire at 60. I am 79 years old today, so what would I have done? Staying at home? I love doing television,” he said.