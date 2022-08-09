TAM presents 7 executive aircraft at Labace; the cheapest costs R$ 11 million





TAM Executive Aviation, which represents the manufacturers Beechcraft, Cessna and Bell in Brazil, will be at Labace, the largest executive aviation fair in Latin America, with an exhibition of seven aircraft from its portfolio of twenty-three models. The list of aircraft on display at Labace 2022 includes:

Citation Latitude (photo that opens the article)

The jet has capacity for two pilots and up to nine passengers, Garmin G5000 avionics suite with interface touch screen (no buttons needed) and cabin with completely flat floor (1.83 m high by 1.95 m wide), allowing one person to stand.

It also has the Clarity system, developed by Cessna in partnership with the American company Heads Up Technologies, which brings together electrical, data and communications systems – all connected by fiber optics and controlled from the seat by a screen. touch screen totally intuitive.

FOB Price: USD 19,995,000.00 (before taxes)





Citation CJ3+

Certified for single pilot operation, the model features an integrated avionics suite, the Garmin G3000, with weather radar, turbulence detection system, advanced terrain warning system (TAWS-B) and ADS-B communication support, that make it compliant with Next Generation (NextGen) air traffic control requirements.

Its cabin also has a wireless server, Iridium satellite telephone, high-speed internet and an automatically controlled pressurization system, in addition to a fault diagnosis system, which facilitates maintenance.

FOB Price: USD 10,415,000.00 (without taxes)

Citation M2 Gen2

The latest upgrades to the Citation M2 Gen2 aircraft bring an enhanced cabin experience that includes a new premium interior, enhanced ambient lighting, remastered illuminated cup holders and additional baggage compartment accessible from inside the cabin.

Productivity has also been enhanced with the latest in in-cab technology, such as wireless charging capabilities and USB-A ports in each cabin seat. In the cockpit, three inches of legroom has been added to the co-pilot position for added comfort. In addition, the cabin entrance has been improved to ensure durability and easier maintenance.

FOB Price: USD 6,150,000.00 (without taxes)





King Air 360

Approximately 7,600 King Air aircraft have been delivered since 1964. It is the best-selling turboprop family in the world. The King Air 360 represents the new generation, built on its reputation for versatility and reliability. The aircraft offers the latest technological advances in the cabin, as well as providing additional comfort to the passenger experience.

The King Air 360/360ER turboprop features the Autothrottle as standard, which automatically manages engine power during takeoff, cruise, descent and landing, with monitoring of parameters such as rotation, torque and temperature, which makes pilots have more safety during the flight.

Another important upgrade to the cockpit is the new digital pressurization system, which automatically adjusts cabin pressure during ascent and descent, reducing pilots’ workload. The aircraft also has a lower cabin altitude at the operating ceiling of 35,000 feet, providing greater passenger comfort, especially during long flights.

Her cabin offers a stunning appearance with artisan-crafted cabinetry, partitions and side edges and high-quality finishes, along with six new interior options. Other amenities that are standard across the King Air range include extendable work desks, power outlets, USB charging stations and a private rear lavatory.

FOB Price: USD 9,255,000.00 (without taxes)

Grand Caravan Ex

The Grand Caravan EX is the top-of-the-line version of the already renowned Caravan. Its wide cabin allows for quick reconfiguration, adapting perfectly to any need, whether for transporting cargo, luggage or up to nine passengers (plus crew).

In addition, the model offers better climbing performance and greater cruising speed compared to its predecessor, being able to reach 185 kts (343 km/h), reach up to 25 thousand feet of altitude, with a maximum range of up to 1,689 km ( at 10,000 feet on economy cruise and 45 minutes reserve).

Price: $3,100,000 (FOB, excluding tax)





Bell 505 Jet Ranger X

The Bell 505 is one of the best-selling models by Bell in Brazil, it has cutting-edge technology, it is the only one in the category with Garmin G1000H NXi avionics, equipped with two 10.4-inch LCD screens, in addition to a Safran HE Arrius 2R engine, with dual channel FADEC system and overhaul interval of 3,000 hours or 14,000 cycles.

The Bell 505 also has exclusive technologies for its segment, such as Live and Frahm anti-vibration systems, which guarantee greater comfort during the flight, and the MSG-3 maintenance model, increasing the interval between maintenance stops and reducing the time in ground.

Price: US＄ 2,060,000 (FOB, excluding tax)

Bell 429

With exceptional speed and range, high performance in hovering and greater margin of safety, the Bell 429 is the first helicopter in the world to be certified for WAAS (Autopilot Vertical Landing Approach System). Among other differentials, we highlight the power controls in the collective command, fuselage and rotor resistant to damage and seats with attenuation of impacts.

In addition, the model has the largest cabin in the category, with capacity for up to six passengers and two pilots, or seven passengers and one pilot, all of them accommodated in anti-crash seats.

The Bell 429 also has a modern glass cockpit avionics platform with state-of-the-art digital LED displays in its standard version, single pilot IFR homologation and four-axis autopilot (optional).

Price: US＄ 8,700,000.00 (FOB, excluding taxes)



