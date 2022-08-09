TCU condemns Deltan and Janot for spending on “jet wash” daily

The 2nd Ordinary Chamber of the Federal Court of Auditors sentenced former attorney Deltan Dallagnol, former attorney general of the Republic Rodrigo Janot and attorney João Vicente Beraldo Romão to return R$ 2.8 million to the public coffers (updated amount) expenses with per diems and tickets for members of the late “lava jato”.

With that, Dallagnol, pre-candidate for federal deputy for Podemos in Paraná, is ineligible, according to experts heard by the ConJur. The same goes for Janot, affiliated with the same party, but he had already been left out of the list of candidates for the Chamber by the Federal District.

Fernando Neisserpresident of the Political and Electoral Law Commission of the São Paulo Lawyers Institute (Iasp), explains that the situation can be reversed if the TCU decision is suspended until next Monday (8/15), the deadline for registrations of candidacy.

The TCU judged the accounts of Dallagnol, Janot and Romão to be irregular and considered that they practiced “uneconomic, illegal and illegitimate” acts that could characterize acts of administrative improbity. Such conduct must be examined in its own action by Organs competent bodies.

According to the Clean Record Law, “those whose accounts relating to the exercise of public positions or functions have been rejected for irremediable irregularities that constitute a willful act of administrative improbity are ineligible for eight years, and by an unappealable decision of the competent body, unless it has been suspended or annulled by the Judiciary”.

Although the TCU has not expressly confirmed the occurrence of improbity, the electoral lawyer Thiago Fernandes Boverio explains that the jurisprudence is solid in the sense that, in the registration of candidacy, the Electoral Justice itself can interpret whether or not the conduct constitutes an intentional act of improbity. According to him, the decision will hardly be removed in the candidacy register.

the case

Prosecutors from other cities were appointed to work in the “lava jato” in Curitiba and received financial help as if they were in a temporary work situation, instead of being officially transferred to the capital of Paraná.

Minister Bruno Dantas, rapporteur of the process, considered that minimal studies were lacking to evaluate alternatives and technically demonstrate that the management model adopted was “what best served the public interest”.

The letter that requested the establishment of the task force did not mention costs of the work, nor criteria that would justify the choice of members. Of the six attorneys originally appointed, five were not based in Curitiba. Three were regional prosecutors of the Republic – who have attributions in the Federal Regional Courts, and not in investigative actions in the first instance.

The rapporteur also stressed that the selection criteria were never made public. Therefore, other prosecutors were not given the opportunity to apply for the task force staff.

Romão, head of the Attorney General’s Office in Paraná and signatory of the document, asked for the lease of a property to house the activities of the “lava jato”. For Dantas, this would demonstrate that, at the time, it was already known that the works would last much longer than the five months initially authorized.

According to the minister, the option adopted did not represent the lowest possible cost. Instead, it guaranteed to the prosecutors “the receipt of large sums by way of per diem”, without limitations so that the values ​​did not extrapolate what was reasonable. The circumstances would indicate “a deliberate act of looting public coffers for private benefit”.

Spending

Dantas recalled that prosecutors were already receiving housing assistance, a benefit created precisely to cover “transitory expenses for medium-term accommodation”.

Of the BRL 3.25 million spent on travel and accommodation for prosecutors, BRL 2.77 million (85%) was allocated to travel from the official domicile of each to Curitiba.

Prosecutor Diogo Castor de Mattos, for example, received R$373,000 in daily rates between 2014 and 2019, despite residing in Curitiba at the time. He had been an intern for the leader of the “lava jato”, Dallagnol, and joined the team shortly after being approved in the public contest for the Federal Public Ministry. More recently, Castor was fired for paying a billboard in honor of the task force.

Attorney Orlando Martello Júnior, on the other hand, was officially based in São Paulo, but married to a prosecutor residing in the capital of Paraná. Their travels and stays cost BRL 508,000 from 2014 to 2021.

Responsibility

The decision to pay the per diems and tickets was noted by the beneficiaries themselves. Martello, for example, even consulted the top management of the MPF regarding the perception of the daily rates. The option has been validated.

Dantas highlighted that the prosecutors called to Curitiba were not responsible for choosing the costing model.

The real responsible would be the members of the MPF who decided to adopt the format of the task force: Dallagnol, Romão and Janot. The head of the “lava jato” actively participated in the design of the chosen model and in the demand for material and human resources. Romão requested the constitution of the task force. Janot authorized the operation. According to Dantas, none of them correctly analyzed the costs of the work.

Fundamentals

Janot claimed that responsibility should be shared with members of the Superior Council of the Federal Public Ministry (CSMPF), since the decisions were approved by the collegiate.

But Dantas pointed out that the agency did not have the authority to decide on models of management and funding for the “car wash”. Such a responsibility would, in fact, belong to the holder of the MPF and those who proposed the task force without motivating their choices.

Not even the task force format was properly justified. Prosecutors alleged that this was always the model adopted by the MPF for investigating complex crimes that required joint and coordinated investigations on a temporary basis.

But the “jet wash” was not fleeting. “There were seven long years in which the complexity became increasing, without there being, at least, an administrative reflection about the costs”, punctuated the rapporteur. The CSMPF itself acknowledged that the task force represented, in practice, a “de facto administrative unit”.

Pursuant to item II of article 227 of Complementary Law 75/1993, the payment of per diems results from “eventual service outside the headquarters”. The minister highlighted that this “clearly does not adhere to the reality of the members of the task force”.

Prosecutors argued that the payment of per diems and airfare would be inherent in the task force model itself. In Dantas’ view, this would lead “to the absurd conclusion that the administrative management of the MPF would be lawful to shift, on the one hand, prosecutors stationed in the North of Brazil to task forces in the South, and, on the other hand, prosecutors stationed in the South to force-forces. task in the North”.

The rapporteur stressed that there were other alternatives. In 2014, there was already a rule by the MPF that regulated the model of Special Action Groups to Combat Organized Crime (GAECO). The task force model, on the other hand, was not standardized and was “approved through precarious and institutionally flawed acts”.

Those in charge did not even consider other options when they adopted the model, not even after internal consultations over time. “On the contrary, the information indicates that they were fully aware of the disproportionality of the amounts received”, said the minister.

Prosecutors claimed that the adoption of Gaeco was difficult at the time, because there was still no remuneration defined by law. Thus, few members were interested in taking on the extraordinary work.

For Dantas, this would reveal that “an artificial mechanism of additional remuneration was necessary to motivate the prosecutors to take on less comfortable jobs, since the subsidy equivalent to the civil service ceiling, added to the benefit of housing allowance, was not enough to maintain them. them ‘interested’ in exercising the attributions that Brazilian society ordinarily expects of them”.

Persecution

In a note, Deltan Dallagnol claimed to be being persecuted and informed that he will appeal the decision to the TCU Plenary. Read the full statement:

Regarding the judgment by the 2nd Chamber of the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) on the daily rates of the Lava Jato operation, former attorney Deltan Dallagnol clarifies the following:

1. The 2nd Chamber of the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) goes down in history as the body that persecuted the investigators of the biggest corruption scheme ever discovered in the history of Brazil. The body joins those who, instead of condemning the embezzlement of billions of reais of public resources, decide to condemn those who have dedicated themselves to the fight against corruption. This is an absurd inversion of values ​​that has no echo in public opinion.

2. The ministers’ decision disregards the opinion of 14 technical manifestations from 5 different institutions (MPF, TCU, MP-TCU, ANPR and JF) that endorsed the performance of Lava Jato and the payments made. All this with the aim of persecuting former prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol and sending a clear message to all those fighting corruption and impunity for the powerful.

3. Disagreeing with the 4 TCU political ministers who condemned Deltan Dallagnol, all of whom were denounced in Lava Jato, the substitute minister André Luis, who came from the technical area and does not have the right to vote, at the end of the trial, asked for the floor to ironically praise the rapporteur minister Bruno Dantas for the courage to condemn those who fought corruption, against the technical demonstrations, while the courts are getting rid of the face of those who really practiced corruption.

4. This is yet another episode that shows how far the political system wants to see Lava Jato from the National Congress and how far the system is able to go to prevent the fight against corruption from advancing in the country.

5. Deltan Dallagnol remains firm with the aim of fighting corruption, supported by the support of more than 80% of the Brazilian population that supports Lava Jato and is outraged at the impunity. Proof of this is that its pre-campaign has already raised more than R$ 230 thousand through a virtual crowdfunding, one of the largest amounts raised by pre-candidates through this modality.

6. The decision of the 2nd Chamber of the TCU does not make the former attorney ineligible, since the law determines that only “those whose accounts related to the exercise of public positions or functions are rejected for irremediable irregularities that constitute an act administrative improbity, and by irrevocable decision of the competent body, unless it has been suspended or annulled by the Judiciary” (art. 1, item I, item “g”, of Complementary Law 64/90).

7. The defense of the former attorney will appeal the decision to the Plenary of the TCU, which has suspensive effect, that is, suspends the effects of the decision.

8. Deltan reaffirms its commitment to Brazil and believes that the answer to the system’s attacks, coordinated by corrupt politicians, will come from the polls in October.

Click here to read the rapporteur’s vote

Click here to read the judgement

TC 006.470/2022-0