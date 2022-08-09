TCU judges Car Wash daily party and may make Dallagnol ineligible

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on TCU judges Car Wash daily party and may make Dallagnol ineligible 2 Views

The Public Prosecutor’s Office with the TCU says that task force prosecutors could have used more economical options for per diems and tickets. The loss to the treasury was BRL 2.7 million edit




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Cheetahs or kittens? Video shows man sleeping clinging to cats

A video of a man sleeping cuddling cheetahs caught attention on social media this weekend. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved