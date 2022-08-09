TCU judges Car Wash daily party and may make Dallagnol ineligible

The Public Prosecutor’s Office with the TCU says that task force prosecutors could have used more economical options for per diems and tickets. The loss to the treasury was BRL 2.7 million edit

247 – The Federal Audit Court (TCU) judges this Tuesday (9) the Car Wash daily spree: irregularities in the payment of daily allowances to Lava Jato prosecutors that would have caused a loss of R$ 2.7 million to the public coffers. . In addition to former attorney Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos), former attorney general of the Republic Rodrigo Janot is also named responsible.

The session is scheduled for 10:30 am and has Minister Bruno Dantas as rapporteur.

According to the Public Ministry with the TCU, prosecutors from the task force could have used more economical options for per diems and tickets. Instead of being transferred to Curitiba, prosecutors received financial help to work in the capital, as if they were in a transitory situation.

According to Bruno Dantas, the following irregularities emerged: 1) lack of adequate reasoning for choosing this model, since equally valid alternatives were not properly considered; 2) violation of the principle of economy, as the chosen model proved to be more expensive for the public coffers; 3) offenses against the principle of impersonality, both in the option for the most beneficial and profitable model for the participants and in the lack of technical criteria that would justify the choice of which attorneys would integrate the operation.

In a message published on Twitter, Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) recalled that, if convicted, Dallagnol may be ineligible.

