That it! Boca Juniors surprises market and closes with Manchester United player

Player, who was not being used at Manchester United, will arrive for free at Boca Juniors

Manchester United started the season as the last one ended: disappointing. In their Premier League debut, they were defeated at home by modest Brighton. This adds to the crisis at Old Trafford. As Erik ten Hag tries to implement his work, the board continues to dispose of unused players in the roster.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, goalkeeper Sergio Romero will leave Manchester United and join Argentina’s Boca Juniors. The archer, little used in the club, will close a one-year deal with the Xeneises.

Romero leaves United for free to join Boca. In this way, the goalkeeper returns to his home country after years in European football.

Romero numbers

World Cup first-choice goalkeeper Sergio Romero has never established himself at Manchester United. The archer arrived at Old Trafford in 2015.

In all that period, he entered the field only 61 times, conceding 27 goals. Now it’s on to the second experience in Argentine football. Currently 35 years old, Romero was revealed by Racing.