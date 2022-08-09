The First Descendant gets a trailer that shows the power of UE5

A new trailer for The First Descendant, a cooperative shooter with RPG elements developed in Unreal Engine 5 by Nexon Games, was released on Monday afternoon (8). The video drew attention for the gameplay scenes with high visual quality.

The game is still in production and has not had a premiere window announced by the company. Free to play, it will feature versions for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC — a beta test will be coming to Steam in the coming months. See the trailer below:

Nexon Games’ promise with The First Descendant, in addition to delivering high quality graphics, is to present unique characters with different battle systems and cooperative and competitive gameplay.

The movement will also be one of the highlights in the gameplay. In the trailer, you can see one of the Descendants using a grappling hook to engage in combat. The expectation is now for a future release date announcement.

The First Descendant will have great boss battles

The First Descendant’s bosses will be another draw. According to Nexon Games, the four players in the group will be in charge of dealing with powerful bosses to advance the story.

Various equipment will strengthen the Descendants. They can go into battle with three weapons, four secondary items, and they’ll even have options to stay in reserve. Did you like the game proposal? Tell us in the comments!