The Flash’s Ezra Miller Charged With Robbery

Police accused Miller of committing the crime after checking security cameras

Ezra Millerinterpreter of Flash in the DC Universe in cinemas, would have robbed a residence in the city of Stamford, in the United States, according to the Vermont State Police (via deadline).

The incident would have taken place on the day 1st May, for a residency at Stanford. Police determined that several bottles of alcohol had been taken while the home’s owners were away.

From this, the investigation led to several testimonies being collected, in addition to the verification of security camera videos. As a result, Miller will have to answer for the crime of theft. In day august 7thpolice located Ezra, who will need to appear in the Vermont Supreme Court on Sept. 26 for the official indictment.

Part of the police report reads:

“On 5/1/2022 at approximately 5:55 pm, Vermont State Police were notified of a burglary incident at a home on County Road in the city of Stamford, Vermont. Initial findings indicated that several bottles of alcohol were taken from inside the residence while the home’s owners were not present. As a result of an investigation that included video cameras and depositions, plausible grounds were found to charge Ezra M. Miller with the felony offense of burglary in an unoccupied location.”

This is not the first accusation of a crime committed by Miller. In addition to being arrested twice in Hawaii this year, Miller also allegedly stole music from producers, assaulted and drugged an 18-year-old fan, hanged a woman in a bar in Iceland, committed assault, harassment, and was even accused of running the show. a sect that abuses women and entices minors.

Despite that, the Warner Bros. recently reaffirmed that he has no plans to cancel his solo film. Flashwhich is scheduled to debut in 2023.