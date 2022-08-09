The Killers and Twenty One Pilots are announced at festival

The bands Killers, twenty one pilotsHot Chip, The Band way and Fresno were announced at GPWeek, the first edition of the music festival that will precede the Brazilian Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The event will take place on November 12 at Allianz Parque.

The first edition of GPWeek celebrates 50 years of sport in Brazil and reinforces the connection between motorsport and music. The festival, which starts during the day and goes until dusk, promises more than seven hours of show with presentations that mix rhythm and experience.

Ticket prices range from R$170 (half upper seat) to R$1,990 (full paddock). Pre-sale for C6bank customers starts tomorrow. The general sale starts on the 11th.

SERVICE

Date: 11/12/2022

Opening the Gates: 1 pm

Time: 3 pm

Place: Allianz Parque

Address: Av. Francisco Matarazzo 1705 – Água Branca, São Paulo – SP

Age rating: 15 years. From 5 years to 15 years only accompanied by parents or legal guardians. Children under 5 years old will not be allowed to enter the event.

OFFICIAL TICKET OFFICE – NO SERVICE FEE CHARGED

Allianz Parque – Gate B (only on 08/09 – C6 Bank pre-sale* and on 08/11 – General sale) – From 10 am to 5 pm – UPON AVAILABILITY

Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 1705 – Gate B – Água Branca – São Paulo/SP

After that date: Allianz Parque – Gate A – UPON AVAILABILITY

Rua Palestra Itália, 200 – Gate A – Perdizes – São Paulo/SP

Tuesday to Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm | Not open on holidays and on game and event days

* On 08/10 the C6 Bank pre-sale will be exclusively online.

SECTORS AND PRICES

PADDOCK C6 BANK MASTERCARD: BRL 1,990 (full) | R$ 995 (Half Federal Law and Other Half) | BRL 1,592 (Customer C6)

VIP BOX TRACK: R$ 990 (full) | BRL 495 (Federal Half Law and Other Half)

TRACK: R$ 540 (full) | BRL 270 (Half Federal Law and Other Half)

LOWER CHAIR: R$ 680 (full) | BRL 340 (Half Federal Law and Other Half)

TOP CHAIR: BRL 340 (full) | BRL 170 (Half Federal Law and Other Half)