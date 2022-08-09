The Killers and Twenty One Pilots perform in São Paulo in November | Song

The bands are the highlight of the GPWeek Festival, which will feature 7 hours of live performances.

The event also features Hot Chip, The Band Camino and Fresno presentations, and takes place at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo.

Ticket pre-sale starts this Tuesday (9) for C6 Bank Mastercard customers. The sale to the general public takes place from Thursday (11).

Tickets range from BRL 170 (for a half-price for a higher chair) to BRL 1,592.00 (Paddock C6 Bank Mastercard).

Date: November 12, 2022

Place: Allianz Parque

Address: Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 1705 – White Water, São Paulo

Tickets:

Paddock C6 Bank Mastercard: R$ 995.00 (legal half price) | BRL 1,592.00 (C6 Bank Mastercard customers) | BRL 1,990.00 (entire)

VIP Box Track: R$ 495.00 (legal half-price) | BRL 990.00 (entire)

Track: R$ 270.00 (legal half price) | BRL 540.00 (full)

Lower Chair: R$ 340.00 (legal half price) | BRL 680.00 (full)

Superior Chair: R$ 170.00 (legal half price) | BRL 340.00 (whole)

