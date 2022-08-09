The nod from ANS to health plans that makes the sector soar in the stock market

Economic Radar By Victor Irajá Exclusive behind-the-scenes analysis and insights into the world of business and finance. With Diego Gimenes and Felipe Erlich

THE National Complementary Health Agency (ANS) announced this Monday, 8, that the number of new adhesions to health plans in the last month of June was 250 thousand lives, a number above the estimates of the financial market. The highlight was the hapvida, which had a net addition of 122 thousand lives in the period and added 238 thousand new lives in the entire second quarter of the year, against an expectation of only 90 thousand lives by Itaú BBA analysts. “The ANS numbers showed tremendous growth for Hapvida/GNDI in June 2022. We note that this would imply much higher growth than the consensus expectation for Q2,” they wrote. The result on the stock market is a day of strong increases for operators. At 16:20, the papers from Hapvida, South America and D’or Network rose around 7% on the trading floor.

*Do you want to receive an alert about the publication of notes from Radar Econômico? follow us on twitter and ring the bell.





