The tide is still high: Loggi, logistics unicorn, is the latest hit by the wave of layoffs

Not even the strongest survive a storm lasting just over four months. O unicorn — name given to companies valued at more than R$ 1 billion — of logistics loggi did not escape and disconnected employees, this Monday (8).

At layoffs mainly in the areas of design and human resources. The cut was 15% of the staff of 3,600 employees — which corresponds to 540 people.

Loggi, founded in 2013, became a unicorn in 2019. But mass layoffs are not new to the startup. In March 2020, the company terminated 120 employees, amid uncertainties at the beginning of the pandemic.

Almost a year later, in February 2021, it received an investment of R$ 1.15 billion in a series F round, led by CapSur Capital and with the participation of Fundo Verde — it is worth mentioning that the company has among its investors, the fund of SoftBank investment.

The fundraising was one of the biggest of last year.

Finally, in May of this year, Loggi partnered with Bling, a software company, targeting small businesses. Since then, small retailers can hire logistics unicorn services directly through the platform.

The company makes 400,000 deliveries a day and serves more than 3,600 municipalities.

Amid the layoffs, there were also changes in the company. Fabien Mendez, co-founder and CEO of Loggi, steps down to take charge of the board. Thibaud Lecuyer, current CFO, is expected to assume the chairman’s chair.

What does Loggi say?

O Your money contacted the company, which commented on what happened. Check out the full note:

“Loggi clarifies that the reduction of its staff is part of a set of actions to increase operational efficiency taken in the last six months to adapt the company to the new global scenario and ensure the sustainability of the business.

The company is grateful for the dedication of the people who are currently dismissed and reinforces the availability of a benefits package that includes a cost allowance for contracting a health plan for holders and dependents, psychological assistance and support in the professional replacement process.

Loggi also reiterates its purpose of transforming businesses by connecting Brazil with a simple and innovative delivery experience.“

Loggi increases the stat

It all started in April of this year, when the unicorns QuintoAndar and Loft announced massive layoffs. By then, interest rates had already started the cycle of highs and the war in Ukraine increased uncertainties about the global economy.

Then other shutdowns surfaced. Facily, Vtex, Mercado Bitcoin, Kavak and Zenklub were some startups that entered the statistics of the birds in Brazil.

We are now in August and little in the macroeconomic scenario has improved: inflation, the basic interest rate in the double digits and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine still has no end date.

In the last week, nearly 100 professionals were laid off at digital marketing startup Escale and fintech Hash. In all, about 10 startups have already carried out mass layoffs at the beginning of the second semester, including Loggi.

