The violent end of the Universe suggested by scientific data

Ruth Lazkoz

The Conversation*

5 hours ago

Credit, NASA/JPL-Caltech/Harvard-Smithsonian CfA/ESA/STSc

Let’s put a punchy title, an old question and a few drops of physics in the cocktail shaker. If we shake it well, all we can do is taste it.

But will it leave a good taste in your mouth to know what fate has in store for the Universe?

We have gathered here the testimony of all the people who have asked themselves this question since antiquity.

However, we have one advantage: we can finally provide answers using cutting-edge science, and predictions suggest that we may be heading towards a violent end, a Big Rip.

The experimental data fits very well with the Big Rip, indicating that it is quite likely to happen.

The bottom line is that the Universe contains enough dark energy to “stretch” it, expanding it faster and faster.

The galaxies will move further and further away, and the gravitational pull will little by little become more insignificant until its effect wears off.

Planets and satellites will lose their orbits, and stars will decouple from galaxies.

Then the Great Rupture of the Universe will have arrived.

Dark energy rapidly expands the Universe

The large-scale Universe is definitely getting bigger.

Specifically, its expansion pace is accelerating.

Einstein’s equations indicate that the cause is that it is composed mainly of dark energy, which produces repulsive gravity.

But can we refine it further?

Let us humbly admit, before proceeding, that our models disguise our ignorance by passing it off as wisdom.

In them, we imagine dark energy as a fluid described in a very elementary way. We use variables inherited from thermodynamics for this.

On the one hand, we would have the pressure of this fluid; and on the other, its density, that is, the amount of energy per unit volume.

If we only had particles with small velocities, that energy would essentially be that of their masses.

Thus, it would be enough for us to think of gravitation in the manner of Newton, without depending on Einstein.

But this is not possible because in our Universe there are also very fast particles, such as photons and neutrinos.

Given this, we then propose that the Universe is a soup of different fluids with their different properties.

Thus, we make Einstein’s equations tell us about the properties that different fluids must have in order to produce accelerated expansion.

And not only that, they tell us what proportions these ingredients should be in.

In addition to photons (neutrinos and other junk), we will have dark matter in the sector of components that produce attractive gravitation. And they conflict with dark energy.

The expansion rate can become infinite

The most intriguing type of dark energy is the cosmological constant, and it represents a rather unique barrier.

The most usual working assumption for describing any of the fluids mentioned is that pressure and energy density are proportional to each other.

But be careful! While energy density is always positive, dark energy has negative pressure.

In fact, it has to be negative enough.

The number that governs the ratio of pressure to energy density plays a crucial role in solving Einstein’s equations.

This parameter tells us in the first place whether the Universe is expanding rapidly or not.

In other words, it determines whether the pressure is negative enough to produce the required repulsion.

But even more negative pressure can lead to dramatic behavior: the rate of expansion could suddenly become infinite.

In fact, so would the size of the Universe itself (and its scale factor).

And that would have catastrophic consequences, destroying all known structures.

In fact, it would all be nonsense under these conditions. And also the change of change would suddenly become infinite.

There is evidence

The possibility of this situation occurring is well known from a theoretical point of view. The surprise is that the experimental data seem to favor this situation. In other words, there is evidence that the Universe could end up in a Big Rip.

Well, it’s worth going into the details to avoid the protests of some colleagues. Depending on the sources consulted, this scenario is not necessarily what the statistics most strongly support.

But, interestingly, the consensus suggests that the current margin of uncertainty includes the Big Rip among the most likely final destinations.

Phantom dark energy is to blame

The type of dark energy that causes this violent party end is called phantom dark energy.

To provide a little more detail, it is necessary to resort to a system of units chosen for this purpose.

Using it, we see that the Big Rip will occur if the pressure exceeds the energy density in absolute value.

If they are equal, we are facing a limiting case, precisely the famous cosmological constant.

This well-known type of fluid was introduced by Einstein.

Paradoxically, their goal was to achieve a static, non-expanding Universe. The genius abandoned him, classifying it as the biggest mistake of his life when Hubble evidenced the expansion of the Universe.

130 billion years to go until the Big Rip

But back to what matters.

If the Universe is going to shatter into a thousand pieces, what things should we stop worrying about? Will anyone who has a mortgage to pay for another 20 years breathe a sigh of relief?

I’m afraid I’m not the bearer of good news.

The Great Disruption could take around 130 billion years to happen.

This equates to 10 times the current age of the Universe.

This estimate is based on selecting a pair of values ​​within statistically valid windows.

Firstly, we would say that dark energy represents 70% of the content of the Universe.

And secondly, we would make the relationship between pressure and energy density only 10% greater than for the cosmological constant.

And with that, done! We anticipate a Big Rip that will take a long time to arrive.

To further refine this whole picture, we need to have large-scale observations of the Universe in greater quantity and quality.

Data provided by the James Webb (ongoing) and Nancy Grace Roman (planned) telescopes, combined with those from other international efforts, will undoubtedly contribute to this.

And perhaps the most interesting is not solving the riddle of the ultimate fate of the Universe.

Nor is it the opportunity to resolve others we haven’t talked about.

Really exciting would be the possibility that unknown riddles arise.

Because, as physicist and Nobel laureate Kip Thorne said, “the right answer is rarely as important as the right question.”

* Ruth Lazkoz is professor of theoretical physics at the University of the Basque Country / Euskal Herriko Unibertsitatea, Spain.

This article was originally published on the academic news site The Conversation and republished here under a Creative Commons license. Read the original version here (in Spanish).