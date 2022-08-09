“There is no time”, declares Aline Campos about taking on an affair with Jesus Luz weeks after the end of the model’s marriage

Aline Campos is the guest of Maurício Meirelles on ‘Foi Mau’ (RedeTV!) this Monday (8). For the attraction, shown at 11:30 pm, the 34-year-old brunette opens the game about dating Jesus Luz and comments on rumors that he would have engaged in romance while the model was still engaged to his ex, Carol Ramiro.

“They say a lot. I’m a friend of Jesus and I’ve known him for a long time. We always had a very strong connection of friendship and respect”, she says, also stating that the interest came only after Jesus Luz ended his 7-year marriage with the digital influencer, with whom he has a daughter.

She continued: “It was the first time I saw the single Jesus and I had the opportunity to see it differently. From there, sorry, but I don’t have time. For me, time is relative”, confesses Aline Campos, who made the union with Jesus Luz official after two weeks of the DJ having separated.

“I’ve never been talaric”

In the sequence, she guarantees that she never wanted to “steal” anyone’s husband. “I was never talarica and Carol was never my friend. I always respected her a lot, but I was a friend of Jesus and because of him I met her and lived with her in some situations. I looked at him as a friend, he looked at me as a friend and it was that way for several years,” she clarifies.

We’ve been together for just over a month, Aline Campos also comments on the chemistry she has with her beloved: “When we kissed, we felt something very special that made us kiss until today”, he declares.