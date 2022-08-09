Treasury Direct: fixed rate floor drops to 11.87%; Treasury IPCA+ 2032 and 2040 have business suspended

On a day with a strong local economic agenda, financial agents reflect the release of the National Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), which dropped 0.68% in July – the lowest rate since the beginning of the historical series in 1980.

In the last 12 months, official inflation has increased by 10.07%. The median of forecasts pointed out that the IPCA would end negative at 0.65% in July, in the monthly comparison. On an annual basis, the projection was up 10.10%.

Attention should also be paid to the release of the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), referring to the meeting held last Wednesday (3), which raised the Selic rate to 13.75% per year.

In the document, the collegiate said that “the current monetary tightening cycle was quite intense and timely”. The Committee also reiterated that it “will assess the need for a residual, minor adjustment at its next meeting”.

In the evaluation of the XP macroeconomics team, the minutes suggested that the committee ended the Selic hike cycle and that the basic interest rate should remain at that level for a long time until inflation decelerates more clearly.

Faced with the possibility that the BC has ended the tightening cycle, the public securities market traded on the Treasury Direct operates another day with a decline in rates on the morning of this Tuesday (9). It is the fifth consecutive session of decline.

After reaching 13.51% this year, the Fixed Rate Treasury 2025 offered interest at 11.89% per annum in the first update of the day, lower than the 12% per annum seen the day before (8). The last time it had traded below the 12% threshold was on April 11 this year.

The paper maturing in 2029 also lost the level of 12% per year at the opening of business. At 9:30 am, the security delivered a return of 11.95% per year, below the 12.13% per year recorded yesterday.

Papers linked to inflation were also impacted by the decline in real rates. At the beginning of the session, the IPCA+2055 Treasury offered a real return of 5.90% a year, against 5.94% a year seen a day earlier.

At Tesouro Direto, a detail called attention earlier this Tuesday. The IPCA+2032 and 2040 Treasury negotiations, both with semiannual interest, were suspended, as of today, due to the payment of interest scheduled for August 15, 2022.

By Treasury Direct rule, investment in bonds bearing interest coupons is suspended four business days before the payment date. Likewise, there are changes in redemptions, which are interrupted two business days before the coupon is paid.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct this Tuesday morning (9):

IPCA

Pressured by the fall in fuel prices, in particular gasoline and ethanol, in addition to electricity, official inflation measured by the IPCA ended July in the negative, after registering a positive change of 0.67% in June. In the year, the accumulated inflation is 4.77%.

“Petrobras on July 20th announced a 20-cent reduction in the average price of fuel sold to distributors. In addition, we also had Complementary Law 194/22, enacted at the end of June, which reduced ICMS on fuel, electricity and communications”, explained the research manager, Pedro Kislanov. “This reduction affected not only the transport group (-4.51%), but also the housing group (-1.05%), due to electricity (-5.78%). It was these two groups, the only ones with a negative variation of the index, that pulled the result down”, he added.

Gasoline prices dropped 15.48% and ethanol prices dropped 11.38%. Gasoline, individually, contributed with the most intense negative impact among the 377 sub-items that make up the IPCA, with -1.04 percentage point (pp). In addition, there was a drop in the price of vehicular gas, with -5.67%.

The researcher also highlights that in addition to the reduction in the ICMS rate charged on electricity services, another factor that influenced the decline in the housing group was the approval, by the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL), of the Extraordinary Tariff Revisions of ten distributors. across the country, which resulted in a reduction in tariffs as of July 13th.

Copom Minutes

Another highlight of the economic agenda is the presentation of the Copom minutes. For XP’s macroeconomics team, the document emphasized that the global environment remains adverse and volatile, with prospects of lowering projections for world growth, along with more persistent inflationary dynamics.

In the local scenario, the Central Bank assessed that temporary income support policies should stimulate demand and that the extension of these initiatives could raise the country’s risk premiums and inflation expectations.

According to the minutes, the Committee chose to signal that it will assess the need for a residual adjustment in order to bring inflation around the target within the relevant horizon.

The BC also informed that, given the persistence of recent shocks, it will remain vigilant and assess whether only the prospect of maintaining the basic interest rate for a sufficiently long period will ensure such convergence.

In the view of the XP team, the monetary authority should seize the moment to stop the adjustment cycle and analyze the lagged effects of monetary policy. Although they believe that the pause is necessary, the specialists of the house said that the Selic at this level will not be enough to bring inflation to the center of the target in 2023.

For them, the basic interest rate at this level will bring some deceleration. But, they said, it is only when the monetary policy horizon changes to 2024 that the BC will be able to see a space to start easing the cycle.

CPI and commodities

Meanwhile, on the outside scene, New York futures indexes rise, with investors looking for new clues to assess the pace of monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed, US central bank).

The consumer price index (CPI) for July, which will be released tomorrow (10), is expected to provide some clarity on the stance that the monetary authority should adopt. In the median of the projections of the Refinitiv consensus, the CPI should register an increase of 0.2% in July, in comparison with June.

Oil prices, meanwhile, fell on Tuesday, due to the latest progress in negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, which would pave the way to boost its oil exports in a tight market.

