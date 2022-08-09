Treasury Direct: on a day of decline, fixed rates return to the level of April and offer up to 12.20%

The rates of public bonds operate in fall on the afternoon of this Monday (8). In fixed-rate securities, rates fall by up to 28 basis points, while in inflation papers, the low rates are up to 9 basis points.

Nicolas Borsoi, chief economist at Nova Futura, explains that the local interest rate curve continues to fall, after a sharp correction last week, and in a week marked by the minutes of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) and inflation data from the States. United.

In the external scenario, Borsoi also highlights a downward movement in rates, with the market pricing that the recession and decline in commodity prices should alleviate the current inflationary scenario. “The market continues to price relief, amid news of grain shipments in Ukrainian ports and a possible nuclear deal between Iran and the United States. All of this contributes to milder inflation prospects in the coming months,” he says.

In the domestic scenario, Borsoi points out that the end of the cycle of high interest rates is validated by the Consumer Price Index – Weekly (IPC-S), which came below the market consensus, and the expectation that the cuts in the prices of the gasoline and diesel will reduce price pressures in the coming months.

Nova Futura’s chief economist also cites the fall in the exchange rate, which led investors to increase their positions in assets that benefit from low interest rates, which caused the sharp drop in local rates.

Earlier, the Central Bank’s Focus Report presented new revisions to the projections for inflation this year and in 2023. The median of the estimates now points out that inflation may end this year at 7.11%, below the 7.15% of the previous year. last week. It is the sixth consecutive week of falling expectations for this year.

In the opposite direction, the projections for the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in 2023 rose again, from 5.33% to 5.36% today – the 17th consecutive rise.

On the market’s radar and which may impact the yield curve in the coming sessions, Borsoi recalls the IPCA (inflation) announcements for July and the Copom minutes this Tuesday (9th).

On the external scene, pay attention to the US inflation indices (CPI and PPI) on Wednesday (10th) and Thursday (11th), respectively. And the inflation data in the Eurozone on Friday (12).

Within Treasury Direct, the biggest drop was in the long-term fixed rate. The 2033 Fixed Rate Treasury, with semi-annual interest, offered an annual return of 12.20%, down from the 12.48% seen on Friday (5). The last time this bond had offered an interest rate close to this level was in April 2022.

The Fixed Rate Treasury 2025 and the Fixed Rate Treasury 2029 presented annual returns of 12% and 12.13%, respectively, lower than the 12.17% and 12.36% recorded in the previous session.

In inflation-linked bonds, rates dropped between 7 and 9 basis points. The biggest real gain offered was from the IPCA+ 2055 Treasury, of 5.94%.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct this Monday afternoon (8):

July IPCA should have first deflation in 26 months

The Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for the month of July will be released on Tuesday morning (9) and should present its first deflation in more than two years. The last time the index recorded negative monthly variation was in May 2020, at the height of restrictions and distancing rules due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The projections of the market agents consulted by the Refinitiv range between 0.3% and 0.8% deflation. The average of forecasts points to a negative IPCA of 0.65% in July compared to May. If confirmed, the index will have the biggest deflation of the historical series started with the Real plan, in 1994.

A deflation of 0.65% also implies a deceleration of the IPCA in 12 months, from 11.89% to 10.10%. “Deflation is important, but it has an artificial character”, recalls Marcela Kawauti, chief economist at Prada Assessoria.

The reason for the retraction of the IPCA is no mystery to anyone. The limitation on the collection of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), via the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC), sanctioned last June, contributed to the fall in the price of items that are weighted in the index: fuel and energy. A survey by Ticket Log points out that the average price of gasoline fell by 14.01% last month. Ethanol, in turn, was 8.34% cheaper. The states also reduced the ICMS on electricity, which is added to the application, by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), of the green flag on tariffs. “It is observed that this decline in prices has been generated ‘by forceps’ through decisions by our executive and legislature, and not through relief in international prices, the main factor that generates our current inflation”, points out Simone Pasianotto, chief economist of Reag Investimentos. The house predicts deflation slightly above the consensus, of 0.77% in July, and a negative change also for August, of 0.18%. Learn more at: Time to sell Bag “is over” With the persistent inflationary scenario, one of the passages that most caught the market’s attention in the statement from the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) – last Wednesday (3), when the Selic was raised to 13.75% year – that was what highlighted that the authority started to consider the projection for 12-month inflation in the first quarter of 2024 in its models. With that sentence, he indicated that the term became part of the relevant horizon for defining monetary policy. By doing so, the collegiate showed that it is “relying on an unbelievable projection, far from the Focus [relatório semanal do Banco Central que agrega expectativas para as principais variáveis macroeconômicas] and far from the market, which is the projection for 2024”. The assessment is by Carlos Woelz, managing partner and one of the founders of the manager Kapitalo Investimentos, who gave an exclusive interview to the InfoMoney. In last week’s statement, the Copom said it expects inflation to end this year at 6.8%, reaching 4.6% in 2023 and 2.7% in 2024. The minutes of the meeting, with more details on the decision, will be released by the Central Bank this Tuesday (9). According to Woelz, the Central Bank made a “gamble” in the communiqué – that it may work, but it is difficult to know at this point. In a critical tone, Woelz saw problems in the communication of the monetary authority, since its main function is to converge expectations, not to make bets. Communication failures, however, are not unique to Brazilian monetary policy here. Kapitalo’s managing partner also criticized the Federal Reserve (Fed, American central bank), claiming that the speech recently adopted by the monetary authority is confused. Although it is difficult to read the Fed at the moment, the executive was quite confident that it will be necessary to put the United States into recession for inflation to be controlled. If that doesn’t happen, he said, it will be “worse for the markets.” With the prospect of a global slowdown, a possible recession in the United States and elections in Brazil, the manager says that he currently has only a moderate position on the Brazilian stock exchange, but emphasizes that the “time to sell has passed”. See full interview: Woelz, from Kapitalo: BC used “unbelievable” inflation projection when raising Selic; time to sell the bag “is over”

CPI

Investors are watching the CPI this week. The expectation, according to Dow Jones, is that the core CPI, which includes energy and food, will fall to 8.7% in July, from a high of 9.1% in June.

In the average of the projections of the Refinitiv consensus, the CPI should register an advance of 0.2% in July, in comparison with June.

Last week, stronger-than-expected numbers for the job market showed that the US economy remains heated, which reinforced the possibility of a stronger interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed, US central bank).

Traders are now pricing in a higher probability that there will be a 0.75 percentage point increase next month, which would be the third consecutive increase of this magnitude.

