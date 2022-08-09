Truckers receive aid with a double installment

Autonomous cargo drivers receive today (9) the first two installments of Auxílio Caminhoneiro, an emergency benefit to replace the effects of the increase in diesel this year. As each installment is equivalent to R$ 1 thousand, each truck driver will receive R$ 2 thousand this month.

The money will be deposited in digital social savings accounts and can be moved through the Caixa Tem app, which allows purchases in registered virtual stores, payment of household bills and transfer to any bank account.

Created by the constitutional amendment that established a state of emergency because of the rise in fuel prices, the Truck Driver Aid will be paid until December. The amendment increased social benefits and instituted emergency aid until the end of the year.

who is entitled

Autonomous cargo carriers registered in the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTR-C), of the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT), will be entitled to the benefit until May 31 of this year. Professionals must have a valid National Driver’s License (CNH) and CPF, among other requirements.

Also called Emergency Truck Driver Benefit (BEm-Caminhoneiro), the aid will be paid to each autonomous carrier, regardless of the number of vehicles they have. The payment of the BEm-Caminhoneiro will be reviewed monthly. For the next batches of payment, ANTT will forward to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security the list of autonomous cargo carriers that are in the “active” situation in the RNTR-C.

Anyone with a pending or suspended registration status can regularize the registration with ANTT and receive the installments from the date of regularization. However, the government clarifies that it will not be entitled to installments that have been paid.

Taxi Assistance

On the 16th, it will be the turn of taxi drivers to receive the emergency benefit for the category. They will also receive two installments of the benefit (July and August), of up to R$ 1 thousand each. The final amount will depend on the number of taxi drivers that demand the benefit. If there are more taxi drivers than expected, the value for each one will be lower. The third installment will be paid on August 30.

Taxi drivers registered with city halls, holders of concessions or permits issued until May 31, will be entitled to the benefit. No action by taxi drivers will be required. In case of doubt, the driver should contact the city hall to verify the municipal register. The provision of information will be entirely up to the city halls (or the government of the Federal District, in the case of the federal capital).

Trucker Allowance Calendar 2022

Installment Payment date Active registration with the Ministry of Infrastructure

July and August 9/8 (double value) until 22/7

September 9/24 to 9/11

October 10/22 to 10/9

November 11/26 to 11/13

December 12/17 to 12/4

Taxi Assistance Calendar 2022

Installment Payment Date

1st and 2nd installments 8/16

3rd installment 8/30

4th installment 10/22

5th installment 11/26

6th installment 12/17

Source: Caixa Econômica Federal