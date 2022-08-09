Trump flushed documents down the toilet, website photos show

Former US President Donald Trump had a habit of flushing documents down the toilet. That’s what images released today by the news portal Axios show. The photos were provided by journalist Maggie Haberman, who is writing a book about Trump.

According to the New York Times reporter, White House officials reported that they often found paper clogging the toilet. Workers believed that the former president was responsible for this, as he had a habit of tearing up documents.

Axios also showed that Trump denied the allegations. The former US president would still have called the journalist a “larva”.

The images are from two different locations, according to the reporter’s source. In the photo on the left, a bathroom in the White House, and on the right, on a trip abroad. The messages are mostly illegible, but you can see the name of Elise Stefanik, a lawmaker who is a Trump supporter.

The practice even represents an irregularity under the US Presidential Records Act. The legislation determines the preservation of letters, notes, e-mails, among other contents related to the official works of the president.

Taylor Budowich, who is a spokesperson for Trump, commented on the images saying that “you have to be very desperate to sell books if pictures of paper in a toilet are part of your promotional plan”.

“We know … there are enough people willing to fabricate stories like this to impress the media class – a media class that is willing to compete with anything as long as it’s anti-Trump,” Taylor told the Axios report.