TSE denies request by the Armed Forces to access documents on past elections

Electoral court had received a request for files with information regarding the 2014 and 2018 elections to be made available

Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

President of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Edson Fachin stated that it is not up to the Armed Forces to exercise the role of acting as “external control” of the Court



O Superior Electoral Court (TSE) rejected this Monday, 8, a request from the Armed forces so that files with information about the last two elections – 2014 and 2018 – were made available. Through a document which the reporting team of Young pan had access, the president of the Court and member of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), minister Edson Fachin, states that “inspection entities” – in the case of the Armed Forces – “do not have powers of analysis and inspection of past elections” and that it is not their responsibility to fulfill the role of “external control” of the TSE. According to the magistrate, the deadline for submitting a request for access to data from the 2014 general elections was January 13, 2015. As for the 2018 election, the request should have been submitted by January 17, 2019.

The choice of the last two elections by the Armed Forces coincides with the period in which the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) expresses doubts about the reliability of the electoral result. During his speech to ambassadors on July 18, the president argued that there were doubts about who would have been the real winner of the 2014 presidential elections – disputed between Dilma Rousseff (PT) and Aécio Neves (PSDB), in the second round – and that an audit carried out by the tucano party concluded that electronic voting machines are not auditable. Regarding the 2018 election, Bolsonaro said that there was an invader in the electoral court system and that the elections for the year were not “totally transparent”. “I would have dozens and dozens of videos to show you on the occasion of the 2018 elections where voters were going to vote and just couldn’t vote. Or when he pressed the number 1, and then went to press the number 7, the 3 appeared and the vote went to another candidate. No one complained otherwise,” said the head of the federal executive.