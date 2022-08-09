TSE excludes colonel from the inspection group that spread fake news – Politica

Minister Edson Fachin sent an official Defense (photo: Rosinei Coutinho/STF)

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Edson Fachin, removed Colonel Ricardo Sant’Anna from the Inspection Committee of the Electronic Voting System because of the dissemination of fake news about electronic voting machines. The magistrate sent a letter to the Minister of Defense, General Paulo Srgio, on Monday morning (8/8), communicating the decision.

“According to the press, messages shared by the colonel were labeled as false and lent themselves to militancy against the same electronic voting machines that, as a technician, he requested accreditation with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to inspect,” wrote Fachin.

The document was also signed by the vice-president of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes, who will assume command of the Court next Tuesday (16/8). The Defense should soon announce a new name for Sant’Anna’s place.

” In view of the facts narrated, this Official Letter serves to communicate to Your Excellency the disqualification of Colonel Ricardo Sant’Anna from the inspection work, as of this date, asking that Ministry, if it deems necessary a new designation, to replace the aforementioned by a technician qualified for the functions”, said the president of the TSE.

“While political parties and agents have the right to act as inspectors, the position of assessor of the conformity of systems and equipment should not be occupied by those who deny prima facie [ primeira vista] the Brazilian electoral system and misinformation about it circulates. Such conduct, in addition to suffering regulatory reprimands, has been restrained by the TSE through repeated jurisprudential precedents”, concludes Fachin.