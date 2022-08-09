TSE rejects Defense Ministry’s request to access documents from past elections | Elections 2022

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) on Monday (8) denied the Ministry of Defense’s request to access documents related to the two rounds of the 2014 and 2018 elections. The TSE stated that the deadline for such requests has already expired.

In its response to the Defense, the TSE also said the institutions that supervise the electoral process do not have the power to analyze past elections, “not fulfilling their role of external control” over the Electoral Justice.

The Defense request, signed by Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, required “preparatory technical information about the electoral process”.

The president of the TSE, Minister Edson Fachin, says that “attacks against the democratic board offend the Constitution”

A total of 12 requests from the military were analyzed. The last one was divided into 10 questions — of these, 5 were not answered, because they were asked after the deadline, according to the court.

In four requests for technical data, the TSE informed the Defense that there was no provision, in the internal rules of the Electoral Court, to send the information in writing.

The TSE explained that the material could be presented to the Ministry of Defense at the courthouse, during the inspection of the source code, that is, in the analysis of the files of the computer programs that make up the voting system.

In the response sent to the ministry, Minister Edson Fachin, president of the TSE, stated that the “written communication does not lend itself to detailing for the inspection entities elements on the specification and development of systems that must be checked exclusively in locoin the context of the Superior Electoral Court”.