Understand the importance of cholesterol for our body and learn how to keep the rates regulated – Vida Plena

About 40% of the Brazilian population has unregulated cholesterol levelsaccording to the Brazilian Society of Cardiology. The substance, considered one of the villains of health, has a direct relationship with cardiovascular diseases. But despite this, it also plays an essential role in the body.









Nutritionist Ruy Santos explains that there are two types of cholesterol: HDL, which is a high-density lipoprotein; it’s the LDL, a low density lipoprotein.





“HDL is the famous ‘good cholesterol’, and LDL is the ‘bad cholesterol’. A lot of people think that this rate needs to be zeroed, but that’s not how it works. We need to be careful with excess LDL, because its accumulation is what increases the risk of heart attacks or stroke, for example”, explained Ruy.





As for HDL, the opposite is true, as it prevents its accumulation, that is, the higher the levels of good cholesterol, the more protection for the body.





Also according to Ruy, different from what many people think, cholesterol has no direct relationship with weight, or rather, with overweight. “Many people think that, for being skinny, the rates do not change. But if the person eats fatty things often, bad cholesterol will be high, yes,” he warned.





For this cholesterol control, a change in habits is necessary, starting with food. Nutritionist Ruy recommends that earth foods, such as fruits and vegetables, have priority in the diet.











Problems beyond the heart





Scientifically called hypercholesterolemia, high cholesterol can also worsen diabetes and hypertension, conditions known to affect the quality of vision. “Flat plaques can form in the bloodstream, which clog the patient’s vessels and cause obstructions in the passage of blood to the eye tissues and retina, which can cause severe visual loss”, comments ophthalmologist Vanessa Andrada, from the Instituto de Olhos do Recife, who adds: “The increase in serum cholesterol is associated with an increase in intraocular pressure, which can trigger or even worsen the patient’s glaucoma.”









diagnosis and treatment





One of the dangers of cholesterol is that it it’s a silent disease. According to cardiologist Flávio Feijó, from Clínica SESI Saúde, there are few clinical manifestations that might spark a person’s alert for substance fees.





“Sometimes, there are manifestations in the cornea or in the skin that can indicate the problem, but the exact diagnosis is only obtained through the patient’s lipid profile”, he says. And that’s precisely why Ideally, people should monitor these rates regularlyso that it is possible to control it before a more serious disease has been triggered.





As for the treatment, in addition to a balanced diet and physical exercises, a drug intervention is also used. “Once the treatment has started, it has no deadline to finish. And it is essential that, even after the fees are regularized, it is not interrupted”, concluded Feijó.









