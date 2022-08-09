US brand fined for lying about Chinese clothing manufacturing

A US fashion company was fined US$211,335, more than R$1 million, for falsely claiming that its imported clothing is manufactured in the country. According to the Federal Trade Commission, the Lions Not Sheep brand has swapped Chinese-made clothing labels for fake ones that read “Made in USA.”

The brand is famous for stamping nationalist and conservative messages on t-shirts and other pieces, such as bikinis.

The action issued by the Commission determines that Lions Not Sheep must stop claiming that the products are manufactured in the United States.

The agency added that the company adopted this practice between May and October 2021. In a post on social media, Lions Not Sheep owner Sean Whalen highlighted the pride of “having built a company from a single shirt”. with sweat and tears.”

“Many people who haven’t done much always have a lot to say, but we at Lion Not Sheep are working hard to continue to grow and support all patriots around the world,” he said.

Subsequently, a statement on the brand’s website reported on the “effort to secure jobs within the US by purchasing blank items internationally that are shipped to the US to receive prints”.