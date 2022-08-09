US estimates Russia may have had up to 80,000 war casualties – News

The Pentagon estimates that Russia has suffered between 70,000 and 80,000 casualties, including dead and wounded soldiers, since the start of the invasion of Ukraine on February 24 this year.

US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said this Monday (8) at a press conference that the number of casualties is “remarkable”, given that Moscow has not achieved “none” of the objectives it had in start of the offensive.

The Pentagon representative declined to specify the number of casualties among Ukrainian forces since the beginning of the conflict. CIA Director William Burns said at the end of July this year that the agency estimated that 15,000 Russians had died and about 45,000 were injured during the invasion of Ukraine.





According to a survey carried out by the independent Russian vehicle midzone and for BBC News RussiaBy 29 July, a total of 5,185 Russians had lost their lives during the conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky, in turn, assured that the number of dead Russian soldiers could reach 40,000. Neither of the two countries, however, reports the proper number of victims. Moscow said about 23,000 Ukrainians had died.

On the other hand, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, on the 1st, pointed out that at least 355 Ukrainian civilians died and 1,100 were injured since the beginning of the war.



