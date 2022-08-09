Vasco fans sell out tickets for Moisés Lucarelli’s visitors for this 3rd’s game

In the white-and-white duel of the 23rd round of the Brazilian Serie B Championship, Ponte Preta and Vasco da Gama will face each other this Tuesday, starting at 8:30 pm, at the Moisés Lucarelli Stadium. The expectation is that it will be one of the main games of the day.

After the goalless draw with Chapecoense, in São Januário, Vasco dropped to fourth place, with 39 points, six more than fifth-placed Londrina. Ponte Preta, which also tied in the last round – 1 to 1 with CRB, in Maceió (AL) -, is in 13th place, with 26 points, six more than CSA, which opens the relegation zone.

FULL HOUSE

A large audience is expected at Moisés Lucarelli. Ponte Preta fans are excited about the team’s reaction and the board maintained the promotion with tickets starting at R$10.00. Vasco fans already sold out the load of two thousand tickets.

PONTE PRETA INFORMATION

If it depends on Ponte Preta, Vasco da Gama will have difficulties to come back with the three points. Undefeated for four matches as home team, the team led by Hélio dos Anjos is not intimidated by the best campaign carried out by the opponent and promises to make the home factor count.

“”It is seeking to prevail the command. We are not afraid. It’s a good game, the fans are excited. We have a very competitive team. The next game calls for it. We will be very aggressive, this is the characteristic of the Bridge. This is the only way to continue our recovery”, commented Hélio dos Anjos.

With no suspended players, the coach must make only one change from the team that started against CRB. Recovered from a groin injury, striker Lucca entered the second half of the game to gain pace and against Vasco he is back among the holders. Right-back Norberto and striker Leandro Barcia could increase the options on the bench if they are cleared by the medical department.

VASCO INFORMATION

In front of Ponte Preta, Vasco will be commanded once again on an interim basis by the permanent assistant Emílio Faro, who will go into the third game in a row. Before, the team thrashed CRB 4-0 and drew goalless with Chapecoense. With the sale of SAF to 777 Partners completed, the search for a new coach should intensify in the coming days.

The Vasco delegation left for Campinas (SP) this Monday with news and embezzlement. Midfielder Yuri Lara, midfielder Nenê and striker Palacios stayed in Rio de Janeiro (RJ) because they are suspended, while right-back Gabriel Dias, with a knee injury, is out of Série B. Paulo Victor and forwards Bruno Tubarão and Fábio Gomes were related for the first time.

“We were coming from five games in 15 days, so we tried to bring into the work context activities that would regenerate some athletes who were very worn out and training that would generate new behaviors for players who are coming. It was 10 important days for us to achieve perform recovery, training and inclusion of athletes who were hired”, said Emílio Faro, praising the free time he had between one game and another.

Source: Indoor Football