Vasco’s lineup: four reinforcements are listed for the game against Ponte | vasco

Vasco listed all four newly announced reinforcements for the match against Ponte Preta, which takes place this Tuesday, at 8:30 pm (GMT), at Moisés Lucarelli, in Campinas. The game is valid for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão Serie B.

With their signings made official in recent days, Bruno Tubarão, Fábio Gomes, Matheus Ribeiro, Paulo Victor travel with the delegation to Campinas and are available to coach Emílio Faro for the confrontation.

Fábio Gomes, striker for Vasco, in action in training

Bruno Tubarão and Matheus Ribeiro were officially introduced this Monday, after the team’s last training session in the morning, at CT Moacyr Barbosa. The presentations by Paulo Victor and Fábio Gomes took place last week.

Also new to the list is the presence of Sarrafiore, who has recently recovered from a serious injury to his left knee. He tore his cruciate ligament in October last year. He is available again after almost a year, therefore.

Vasco will not be able to count on the trio Yuri Lara, Nenê and Palacios in the match against Ponte Preta. They received the third yellow card in the last round, in the draw with Chape, and will need to serve suspension. The club’s official website, Emílio Faro commented on the nine days he had to prepare the team.

– We came from five games in 15 days, so we tried to bring into the work context activities that would regenerate some athletes who were very worn out and training that would generate new behaviors for players who are coming. It was 10 important days for us to be able to recover, train and include athletes who were hired- he said.

