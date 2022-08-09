Verdades Secretas 2: sex scenes cause fights backstage at Globo

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/casKU_FBj4g/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/casKU_FBj4g/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/casKU_FBj4g/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/casKU_FBj4g” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

The hot weather of the series ‘Verdades Secretas 2’ is causing a lot of discord behind the scenes at Globo. For the second season of the show to be shown on open television, the technical team will need to cut most of the more sensual takes and focus only on the lives of the characters. The series will air from the 30th of this month.

The biggest problem with all of this is that, with the cut of the most explicit scenes, there is little story left and many nude and semi-nude characters. According to the website Notícias da TV, the station held some meetings to decide the editorial line for the material that will air.

According to the script, in all, there were 7th sex or nudity sequences in the course of production and, as the serial originally has 50 episodes, it can be concluded that for each chapter there is almost a scene and a half of 18+ content.

After the cuts are made, ‘Secret Truths 2’ will have 46 episodes, which is the goal of the company’s technical and production team. That way, the show would end before the World Cup, which will take place in November this year.

What is the contradiction among Globo employees on this matter?

However, there is a portion of the professionals of the “plim-plim” broadcaster who are of the opinion that the public is more interested in the explicit scenes than in the story of the plot itself.

It is worth remembering that between chapters 20 and 30 of the series, the story basically revolves around the hottest and spicy scenes, leaving the story at this stage of the season with less plot and development.

Another argument released by Notícias da Tv is that the audience accepted the nude scenes that are present in the first season of ‘Secret Truths’ and those who have the habit of watching the production already know what the expected content is. According to these professionals, removing this mark from the soap opera would be to underestimate the fans of Angel — lived by Camila Queiroz.

The production director, Amora Mautner, had already stated that she needed to record two options of the hottest scenes so that, at the time of cutting, the editors had more possibilities at hand. At the time, this detail ended up irritating the cast.

