Victor Pecoraro’s ex-wife, Renata Muller mocks the exchange of statement between the actor and his new girlfriend, Rayanne Morais: “Two angels”

Rayanne declared herself to her new boyfriend with an alleged indirect about the end of the actor’s marriage, indicating that she did not contribute to the disagreement between Victor and Renata.

Renata Muller, Victor Pecoraro’s ex-wife, spoke again about the actor’s new relationship and commented on the exchange of statements between him and his current girlfriend, also actress Rayanne Morais. This time, Ala decided to mock the messages of affection between the two, since the actress was the one pointed out as being the pivot of their separation.

It’s just that Rayanne used her social networks to declare herself to her new boyfriend, even mentioning the word ‘innocent’ in the romantic message, which was supposed to be a hint about the end of the actor’s marriage, indicating that she did not contribute to the disagreement between Victor and Renata. Rayanne’s official Instagram post shows an image of the new embraced couple, shared on the actor’s profile.

“The most beautiful eyes I’ve ever seen. They convey the most wonderful soul I have ever known in this lifetime. You shine love, affection, kindness, purity, reflect the light of Jesus. I am grateful to God for your life! For having the privilege of having you in mine and contemplating with my love. Life, I love you today and always, every day more! My extraordinary! Innocent”, wrote the actress in the caption of the publication with an image of the two.

The Instagram profile ‘Segue a Cami’, specialized in entertainment and celebrity, shared the exchange of messages between the two and the publication did not go unnoticed by Renata, who left a comment. “Own, two angels. I don’t even know how they live on Earth and they still haven’t been taken away with such purity and innocence,” she said, who received support from netizens. “You had a great deliverance from this angel. Thank you and watch,” wrote one follower.