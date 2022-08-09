VIDEO: altar boy is stabbed inside a church in northern Bahia | Bahia

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago Health Comments Off on VIDEO: altar boy is stabbed inside a church in northern Bahia | Bahia 1 Views

A 15-year-old teenager was stabbed inside a church, on Sunday night (7), in the city of Paripiranga, in northern Bahia. There are no details on the victim’s condition. The moment was captured by security camera footage. [Assista acima]

In the video, it is possible to see when the suspect enters the church and then attacks the victim, who is an altar boy in the city’s main church. The young man managed to free himself from the weapon, but when he tried to defend himself, he was hit on both hands.

According to the Civil Police, the teenager accompanied the entrance procession to the mass, along with the priest, when he was attacked by the suspect. Images from the church’s security cameras were requested to help identify the suspect, who would have been 27 years old.

Coroinha is stabbed inside a church in northern Bahia – Photo: Reproduction/TV Bahia

Agents from the 21st Independent Military Police Company (CIPM) were patrolling the Ruy Barbosa square when the attack took place.

The PMs went to the scene and helped the altar boy to a health unit in the municipality, where he was treated.

According to the PM, policing was intensified at the scene, but no one was arrested until the last update of this report. The case is investigated by the Territorial Police Station (DT) of Paripiranga.

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia 💻

Listen to ‘I Explain To You’ 🎙

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Health plans may increase with the approval of a law on the role of the ANS, says expert

Voting on the new legislation is scheduled to take place in the Federal Senate this …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved