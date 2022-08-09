VIDEO: altar boy is stabbed inside a church in northern Bahia | Bahia

A 15-year-old teenager was stabbed inside a church, on Sunday night (7), in the city of Paripiranga, in northern Bahia. There are no details on the victim’s condition. The moment was captured by security camera footage. [Assista acima]

In the video, it is possible to see when the suspect enters the church and then attacks the victim, who is an altar boy in the city’s main church. The young man managed to free himself from the weapon, but when he tried to defend himself, he was hit on both hands.

According to the Civil Police, the teenager accompanied the entrance procession to the mass, along with the priest, when he was attacked by the suspect. Images from the church’s security cameras were requested to help identify the suspect, who would have been 27 years old.

Agents from the 21st Independent Military Police Company (CIPM) were patrolling the Ruy Barbosa square when the attack took place.

The PMs went to the scene and helped the altar boy to a health unit in the municipality, where he was treated.

According to the PM, policing was intensified at the scene, but no one was arrested until the last update of this report. The case is investigated by the Territorial Police Station (DT) of Paripiranga.

