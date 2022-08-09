VIDEO: Anitta invites Lula to participate in PodDelas and puts audio of the former president live

The singer anitawhich has been making the political news since declared vote for former president Lula (PT)reinforced its support for the PT, this Monday (8), during an interview with podDelaspodcast hosted by Tata Estaniecki and Bruna Unzueta.

At one point in the conversation, Anitta announced that she had a “surprise”, which would be the invitation for a person to participate in the podcast. This person is precisely Lula. According to the singer, she made the invitation this Thursday and had already received the answer. “Today I had this idea, out of nowhere I had this idea to show this. Then I thought, oh, I’m going to ask the girls to make a surprise. I made an invitation without you guys knowing”, she said, before put to play an audio message from the former president.

“Anitta, I want to thank you for the kindness and affection you had in inviting me to participate in PodDelas together with you. I would like you to convey to Tata and Bruna that I’m dying to participate, and to be able to discuss the country’s problems a little bit. , women, children, the day-to-day problems that are many, and I hope that we solve all this soon. If one day they invite me and you want to be present, with the greatest possible reality… fully available”, says Lula in the audio performed by the singer.

In the same message, the former president also asks Anitta to be “careful” because “there are many evil people in this country, many people are jealous of you, they cannot understand your success, your political behavior”.

Anitta’s interview with PodDelas was aired at the same time as a Jair Bolsonaro interview with Flow Podcast.

watch