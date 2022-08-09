VIDEO: residents of Baixada Fluminense take a risk on a crooked bridge, without protection and full of holes | Rio de Janeiro

Residents of Seropédica and Japeri, in Baixada Fluminense, are forced daily to take a risk in a bridge over the Guandu River . Decayed, the pedestrian crossing, made of wood, is slanted and has holes in the floor and in the net that should be protective.

The bridge connects the town of Nazareth, in the rural area of ​​Seropédica, to Nova Belém, a neighborhood in Japeri where there are schools, access to public transport and shopping options.

“The residents have been in this situation for years. We have to travel at night, at dawn, in the rain, to buy here on the other side”, said the actress. Juliana França.

In February, after heavy rains hit the region, a part of the bridge gave way, and a motorcyclist ended up falling into Guandu.

To try to help, the welder Edmar Pimentel even installed iron plates on the bridge.

“Since then, no one has done anything else. The plates are already rotten, the cable has fallen. Not even to stretch the cables… ”, she said.

the diarist Maria do Carmo Martins forced to cross at dawn to work.

“We are afraid because it is a terrible darkness. If you have a cell phone, go with your cell phone. And who doesn’t?” she lamented.

Abigail Sabino he needs a cane to walk, and the medicine he needs is on the other side of the bridge.

“I have to come only with this crutch, I can’t carry anything else. My bag, I put it around my neck, so I can hold it in one hand, and the crutch in the other. It’s been 10 years now,” he said.

What the authorities say

Japeri City Hall said it is working together with Seropédica City Hall to resolve the bridge situation. And that the goal is to build another one to serve the population, but he did not say when.

Until the last update of this report, the Municipality of Seropédica had not yet manifested itself.