Virginia Fonseca opens the game and reveals changes in her routine due to her second pregnancy: “The train is weighing you down”

Influencer Virginia Fonseca has been showing her followers her daily life during her second pregnancy, which allows her fans to follow this moment and the evolution of the pregnancy. Accustomed to a training routine, Zé Felipe’s wife confessed that she has been feeling the need to make changes to her routine and revealed how this phase is going.

This Monday (8), the blonde said that she had to change her training and exercise routine because of her second pregnancy and, through the Stories on her Instagram account, she shared images at the gym. She and her husband are the parents of Maria Alice (1) and are “pregnant” for five months waiting for Maria Flor.

“I’ll tell you something, now the train is weighing down. I was walking here [na esteira] at speed six, and down here [no abdômen] It has already started to take a toll. I had to slow down by free and spontaneous pressure.”confessed the influencer when recording the videos while practicing the exercise on the treadmill.

Virgínia took the day to walk with her firstborn and soon after confessed that she was very tired: “This time I spent with Maria Alice just got tired, you’re crazy. My goodness, for God’s sake. In this period of gestation, it is already tight for me”the blonde confessed, panting.