Vital probed in Ronaldo’s team and a half at Palmeiras

The national and international soccer ball market remains agitated, with speculation and outcomes amid the transfer window around the world.

In Brazil, the highlight is with Corinthians, which can negotiate midfielder Mateus Vital with an old acquaintance of the fans: Ronaldo, owner of Valladolid, from Spain.

Palmeiras already announced, after a soap opera that lasted weeks, midfielder Bruno Tabata next to Sporting, from Portugal. The contract for the new reinforcement runs until 2026.

In international football, Barcelona came closer to announcing its 6th signing for the season: Marcos Alonso, from Chelsea, is the ball of the day.

Finally, Manchester United, which debuted with defeat in the Premier League, monitor Juventus midfielder Rabiot. Will it roll?

O UOL Esporte highlights the main news of the day in the ball market. Check out some moves below:

Out of Corinthians?

Valladolid, owned by Ronaldo Fenômeno, is negotiating the transfer of Mateus Vital with Corinthians. The former player has a good relationship with the Corinthians board. Interest and talks have been going on for a few weeks and the situation was close to being defined, but at the time there was a standstill. Still, the negotiation continues.

The sale is a priority at Corinthians since Vital returned from loan to Panathinaikos, from Greece. He has received inquiries from some clubs for a new loan, but the preference is for a permanent transfer.

Advertised Tabata

Palmeiras officially announced today the hiring of midfielder Bruno Tabata, 25, who was at Sporting (POR). The midfielder was revealed by Atlético-MG, but left Brazil at the age of 18, even before playing for the professionals of Galo. The deal was closed for 5 million euros (about R$ 26.5 million), and the athlete accepted a contract until 2026.

Before arriving at Sporting, he was at Portimonense. Hiring him was not a recent project by Abel Ferreira: the coach has been watching him since 2020, when he was still at PAOK (GRE). Tabata arrives at Palmeiras to replace Gustavo Scarpa, who will leave the club at the end of the year, heading to Nottingham Forest (ING).

Competition in Santos

Midfielder Luan was officially announced by Santos this past week, having signed a loan contract until the end of the Brazilian Championship, with an option to renew for another season. The athlete’s arrival could intensify competition in the midfield of the team commanded by Lisca.

In Santos’ midfield tripod, the team usually uses two defensive midfielders and a forward midfielder, responsible for giving the last touch in the attacking field. Among the options for “10”, the main names are Bruno Oliveira and Carlos Sánchez. Luan, in theory, is enough to be another competitor for this articulator vacancy. Although he can also play on the side of the field, his peak was as a midfielder behind an area attacker.

Still in Vila Belmiro…

Léo Baptistão, from Santos, is the target of a proposal from Almería, from Spain. Faced with the possibility of leaving, the player did not travel with the delegation for the game against Coritiba, today, for the Brasileirão. The information was initially published by ge.

Because of the proposal, Léo Baptistão asked the coach Lisca and the board not to participate in the duel in Paraná, precisely because he was currently evaluating the possibility of leaving Santos and returning to Europe. He has made almost his entire career in Spanish football. At 29, the player has a contract with Santos until May 2023 and has seven goals and three assists in 30 games this season.

Reinforcement in the area

Nahuel Ferraresi landed in Brazil this afternoon. The defender arrives at São Paulo on a one-year loan contract. Holder of the Venezuelan national team, he arrived in São Paulo as the second in the City Group.

According to Lance!, the expectation is that the medical exams will be carried out at the Barra Funda CT and that, until Wednesday (10), the athlete will be officially presented as a new reinforcement. The defender arrives as a loan at no cost, and the tricolor will only pay his salary. There is also the possibility of extending the temporary contract for another six months until the end of the local season or the definitive purchase of the rights, fixed at approximately 6 million euros (about R$ 31.5 million).

Pressure at United

Amid the defeat in the debut of the Premier League, Manchester United are aiming for the signing of midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to “The Athletic”. The Juventus player is a request from coach Erik ten Hag, who feels the need to sign a name to the sector this transfer window.

The French athlete has a contract with the Old Lady until 2023 and can be negotiated not to leave the Turin club without costs next year. Before that, however, Manchester United needs to understand the demands of the player’s surroundings to make a proposal official.

More news at Barça?

Barcelona are close to agreeing the signing of left-back Marcos Alonso, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Catalan club has been in advanced negotiations with Chelsea since last Friday and only details are missing for officialization.

The culés must make a proposal for less than 10 million euros (R$ 53 million) for the hiring of the left-handed winger, who only thinks about wearing the Blaugrana shirt. The arrival of Cucurella in the Blues also facilitates the operation, as Alonso loses space in Tuchel’s team.