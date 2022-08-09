Vítor Pereira ‘slashes’ medallions and Corinthians changes from defense to attack to overcome Flamengo

Tendency is that Renato Augusto and Willian start from starters this Tuesday in a game at Maracanã worth survival in Libertadores

Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF - Vítor Pereira will change Corinthians to try to surprise Flamengo
O Corinthians ended its preparation this Monday (8) for the decisive confrontation against Flamengo, in Maracanã, for the return game of the quarterfinals of Libertadores. Vítor Pereira’s team is looking for an epic comeback, since last week they were defeated 2-0 at Neo Química Arena.

For this Tuesday’s duel (9), the Portuguese coach should promote changes in relation to the team that played the first match against the Cariocas. For starters, Willian trained with the ball and is recovering from a thigh muscle injury and the tendency is for him to start the game as a starter. Just like Renato Augusto.

Shirt 8 returned from a long period of inactivity in the tie with Avaí last Saturday (6th) and assisted Balbuena’s goal. In defense, the Paraguayan should have Bruno Méndez’s company again. In attack, who should leave for Willian is Róger Guedes.

Vítor Pereira did not like the performance of shirt 9 and should keep Yuri Alberto among the holders. According to a report by GEthe probable lineup of Alvinegro should be:

Cassius; Fagner, Bruno Méndez, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Willian, Gustavo Mosquito and Yuri Alberto.

