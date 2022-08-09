VW Polo 2023 will have LED headlights in all versions and technology of the Taos

Volkswagen has released some information about the headlights of the new Polo, which will be launched in 2022. All versions of the compact hatch will have full-LED technology, the automaker announced today (8th).

In addition, in the top-of-the-line GTS configuration, the Polo 2023 will bring headlights with IQ technology. Light, also used in the medium SUV Taos.

According to Volkswagen, the use of LEDs in both high and low beams as well as daytime running lights reduces electrical energy consumption by up to 95% and provides 25 times greater durability compared to a conventional halogen set.

In addition, the LED headlights reach 700 lumens, which is the amount of light radiated, more than double that of the current Polo and have a range of over 130 meters – an increase of 85%.

The GTS version will have IQ headlights. Light, a system that uses a camera installed at the height of the interior mirror and a sensor under the VW emblem on the front grille to provide advanced functions to the optics.

Detail of the new IQ headlights. Polo GTS 2023 Light Matrix, which use camera and sensor to avoid glare Image: Disclosure

Among them, the front lighting assistant, which works automatically adjusts the high beams according to the detection of vehicles ahead or in the other direction, turning off and on the different LED sections of the IQ Light without dazzling other drivers.

According to VW, this is a matrix-type technology, more advanced than that offered in the Taos.

Detail of the conventional full-LED headlights that will equip the other configurations of the new VW Polo 2023 Image: Disclosure

At the presentation, Volkswagen showed the Polo still camouflaged, which prevented verifying whether the compact hatch will have the fillet illuminated and integrated into the headlights on the front grille, like the Taos Highline and Polo sold in Europe.

The brand also makes a mystery when asked if the Polo Track. that arrives in 2023 to replace the Gol, will also have LEDs in the headlights – our bet is not, as the Track will come focused on cost-effectiveness and will be based on the current Polo, which always brings halogen headlights.

