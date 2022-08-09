What is the color of your name? How people with synesthesia see your name

Social networks are great thermometers of trends today. Not just in the fashion world, but mass human behavior itself can be influenced through apps like TikTok. In fact, currently, there is a way to link names to colors and that is gaining a lot of space among young people.

This trend was launched by tiktokers and influencers who have synesthesia, a kind of sensory alteration. It is a neurological condition in which the senses are mixed.

One of the common forms of synesthesia is precisely the “color grapheme”, in which people are able to associate letters and numbers with colors.

What is synesthesia? Understand the definition now

One of the main definitions for synesthesia can be obtained from the Psychology Today website:

“Synesthesia is a neurological condition in which stimulation of one sensory or cognitive pathway (e.g., hearing) leads to automatic and involuntary experiences in a second sensory or cognitive pathway (such as vision). Simply put, when one sense is activated, another unrelated sense is activated at the same time. This can, for example, take the form of listening to music and simultaneously feeling the sound as swirls or color patterns.”

New synesthesia trend has spread across TikTok

One of the TikTok users who has synesthesia is Lisa McKindley. She already has more than 111,000 followers – much of it achieved thanks to her “kinesthetic” videos.

She presents colorful paintings and relates these colors to certain names and words. Her popularity has become something growing, with more and more followers accessing the woman’s profile.

However, there are other profiles within TikTok that do the same. User Connor Rice, for example, even sells paintings inspired by names.

Website allows you to identify the colors of your name

The success of this fashion was such that even a synesthesia translator website was created. The whole thing is to let people write their own names to know which colors would translate it.

According to the Your Tango portal, the idea was from Bernadette Sheridan, who created a platform to explain what she herself sees. “When I meet new people, I forget their names right away,” explains Sheridan on the website. “Don’t get me wrong, I hear the name but my mind is distracted. In my head, I’m counting the number of letters in the name and visualizing the colors of each letter.”