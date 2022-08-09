What is the risk of covid for those who are under 60, are healthy and have taken the boosters?

More than two years after the covid-19 pandemic, the most acute phase has passed. Currently, doctors know more about how the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus behaves in the body, and there are also safe and effective drugs and treatments. In addition, the population can be prevented through vaccines and booster doses.

In this scenario, the possibility of people under the age of 60, who are healthy — in other words, not living with any other disease, such as cancer — and who took the booster doses to contract severe forms of covid-19 is really low. Although deaths still occur, these are an exception for this group of individuals. The sampling was done in the state of New York, in the United States, but it serves as an example for the whole world.

Covid-19 risk has changed with the advancement of disease control and the massive use of vaccines (Image: Wavebreakmedia/Envato)

If you are young, healthy and vaccinated, most likely, you are “well protected” against covid-19, explains physician William Schaffner, vaccine consultant at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the US.

What is the profile of hospitalized patients?

Based on data from Northwell Health — one of the largest health service providers in New York — it is possible to observe that about 80% of people hospitalized as a result of covid-19 were over 60 years old, according to information obtained by the channel. CNN. In addition, 90% had a health problem, such as hypertension or diabetes. The data were collected between the months of May and July of this year in the USA.

In addition to health status and age, the issue of vaccination was also important in the preponderance of severe cases. Most of those hospitalized did not have their vaccine doses up to date, that is, they did not take the booster doses recommended by the health authorities.

Covid death rate

“The mortality rate is now very low: it’s around 2% and it was 10% to 12% during the [predominância da variante] Delta,” says Jill Kalman, Northwell’s chief medical officer. [os pacientes] enter the ICU, they won’t stay that long. In the first wave, we were seeing patients in the ICU for 15, 20, 30 days, and now it’s a fraction of that.”

Although the statistical risk is actually lower for young, healthy and vaccinated people, it is not possible to predict how each organism will react to the virus or who will develop the long covid. Regardless of the change in the scenario, the disease still represents a potential risk and this must be considered. Isolation of confirmed cases is still necessary.

Source: CNN